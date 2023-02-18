Foreign Policy’s weekly international news quiz















TOPSHOT – Ukrainian soldiers place a national flag on an armored personnel carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk region on October 4, 2022, amid the Russian occupation of Ukraine. – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on October 2, 2022 that Lyman, a key town located in one of four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia, had been “cleansed” by Moscow’s troops. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images) It has been almost a year since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. If you step back from the daily news cycle, it is clear that both sides have faced devastating impacts, including…Show more massive loss of life and severe damage to infrastructure and economic activity. What lessons can policymakers learn from the first year of war? What will next year look like? What steps can be taken to end the war? Join FP Ravi Agrawal for a conversation with two top Russia experts: Angela Stent, a non-resident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and Michael Kofman, director of the Russia studies program at the Center for Naval Analyses. Be sure to get a detailed assessment of the war so far and analysis on what lies ahead.









US President Joe Biden speaks in Washington on February 15, 2022. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images Relations between the United States and China seem to be getting colder by the day. For its part, Washington has made a number of policy choices over the past few years that can be summarized …Show moreequally tough on Beijing, even seeking to curb the growth of the world’s second-largest economy. Is the Biden administration’s China policy too tough? And how might this affect the world? Jessica Chen Weiss, formerly a senior adviser for policy planning at the State Department under the Biden administration, says the United States is being consumed by competition with China, a strategy that could lead to dangerous conflict. Is Weiss right? Join FP’s Ravi Agrawal for a candid discussion about the Biden administration’s China policy and the alternatives it should consider.









JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – DECEMBER 29: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir react after being sworn in to the Israeli parliament during a new government sworn in debate in the Israeli parliament on December 29, 2022 in Jerusalem, Israel. Conservative Benjamin Netanyahu and a bloc of nationalist and religious parties won a clear election victory last month and will be sworn in as a government in the Knesset today. This completes Netanyahu’s political comeback with a record sixth term in office. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is pushing ahead with legislation designed to weaken the country’s Supreme Court, a move analysts warn could lead to a…Show moren erosion of democracy and a dramatic constitutional crisis. A parliamentary committee approved parts of the legislation on Monday in a fast-track process that has sparked protests across the country. Lawyers, economists and retired insurance officials have spoken out against the legislation. But Netanyahu’s coalition, made up of far-right and religious parties, hopes to finalize the reforms in the coming weeks and months. To understand more about the legislation and its potential impact on Israel and the region, FP Dan Ephron spoke with Amir Tibon, a senior editor at Israel’s Haaretz newspaper. Watch the full conversation or read an edited version of the interview.

