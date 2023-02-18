World’s Oldest Nearly Complete Hebrew Bible Up for Auction | Smart news





More than 1000 years old, Codex Sassoon it is the earliest nearly complete worldThe Hebrew Bible. Soon, it may also become the most valuable historical document ever sold at auction, according to a STATEMENT from Sotheby’s. The auction house expects to sell it for $30 million to $50 million in May. Historians say that a scribe wrote the text on approximately 400 sheets of parchment in the late ninth or early tenth century. Eventually, the book landed in a synagogue in present-day Syria, which was then destroyed around the 13th or 14th century. Notes in the codex indicate that her future guardian was Salama bin Abi al-Fakhr, who was supposed to keep her safe until the synagogue was rebuilt. It was not reconstructed and the codex disappeared for the next 600 years. It reappeared in 1929, when British collector David Solomon Sassoon bought it for 350, according toNew York Times Jennifer Schuessler. The document, now named for the collector, remained with the Sassoons’ heirs until 1978, when the British Railway Pension Fund bought it for $320,000. It sold for $3.19 million in 1989. Today, Swiss collector Jacqui Safra owns it. Sotheby’s did not disclose why Safra has chosen to sell it now. The Codex Sassoon has long held a revered and fabled place in the pantheon of surviving historical documents and is undoubtedly one of the most important and special texts in human history, says Richard Austin, Sotheby’s global head of books and manuscripts. in the statement of the auction houses. . Protected in a plain brown leather binding added during the 20th century, the book weighs 26 pounds and measures 12 by 14 inches. In addition to the 24 books of the Hebrew Bible, Codex Sassoons pages also include ownership records and detailed notes on how words should be spelled and recited. It’s a masterpiece of the writers’ art, says Sharon Mintz, Sotheby’s Senior Judaica Specialist. Times. The book, she adds, radiates history and holiness. The Sassoon Codex is roughly a century older than that Leningrad Codex, the oldest fully complete Hebrew Bible, according to Sothebys. It is closer in age to Codex of Aleppowhich dates from about 930, but is missing nearly two-fifths of its pages. According to Times. If its price reaches the upper end of that range, it could become the most valuable historical document ever sold at auction. The current record is $43.2 million, which art collector Ken Griffin paid for the first printing of the United States Constitution in November 2021. The next most expensive historical document after that is Codex Leicestera collection of Leonardo da VinciScientific papers that Bill Gates bought for $30.8 million in 1994. The Sassoon Codex has only been publicly exhibited once, as part of a 1982 show at British Museum. Before the auction on May 16, it will tour the world, exhibiting in London, Tel Aviv, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York City. Recommended videos

