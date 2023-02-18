DR Congo: M23 rebels supported by Rwanda commit summary killings and rapes.

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels summarily killed men and raped dozens of women in eastern DRC in late November 2022, the investigation shows.

This constitutes a war crime and may amount to crimes against humanity.

Rape survivors and others who have been assaulted have not yet received adequate help.

Members of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group killed at least twenty men and raped dozens of women and girls in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, an Amnesty International investigation released today reveals.

Survivors and other witnesses said that between November 21 and 30, 2022, fighters for the Rwandan-backed M23 group killed at least 20 men and raped at least 66 women and girls, mostly in Kishishe, a small town located about 100 km in north of Goma. the capital of North Kivu province.

Since these attacks, the survivors have lived in terror and utter destitution Tigere Chagutah, Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa

Information gathered by Amnesty International appears to indicate that these acts were part of a campaign by M23 to punish and humiliate civilians suspected of being supporters of rival armed groups, including the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and local May-May. .

Since these attacks, the survivors have lived in terror and utter destitution. While some rape survivors received basic medical care from community health facilities they are in urgent need of adequate health and mental health care as well as humanitarian assistance, said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Survivors describe horrific attacks

Survivors and witnesses told Amnesty International that after taking control of Kishishe, groups of M23 fighters went from house to house, summarily killing any adult male they found and subjecting many women to rape, including gang rape.

They said we were all FDLR. They singled out the men and shot them dead, including my husband and two sons. Survivor, Kishish, DRC

Aline* was raped by a group of men on November 29, 2022, along with six other women who were hiding in her house in the village of Kishishe.

She said: “They broke through the gate of the compound and rounded up all the men present, seven in total, and killed them. Then five soldiers raped us: six women and me. They called us FDLR women.

Eugenie* told Amnesty International that she was raped by three M23 soldiers on 30 November 2022 outside a church where she had sought refuge with her family following clashes between M23 and other armed groups.

“They said we were all FDLR. They singled out the men and shot them dead, including my husband and two sons. Then, three M23 soldiers took me behind the church and raped me in turn. I thought I wouldn’t survive.

Another survivor, who was raped outside the same church, told Amnesty International that she counted dozens of bodies of men who had been killed.

They took turns brutally raping me in front of my terrified young children. Survivor, Kishish, DRC

“I counted up to 80 bodies of men who had been shot dead by M23 soldiers in the church. I have never seen so many corpses in my life. I passed out before I counted them all.

Of the 13 survivors from Kishishe who said they were raped on November 29 or 30, 2022, 12 said their husbands or grown sons were killed in cold blood.

Immacule*, 23, was raped by two M23 soldiers. She told Amnesty International: “They took turns brutally raping me in front of my terrified young children. After they raped me, they took all my valuables in the house and my two goats. We have found shelter, but we lack everything. We survive on the goodwill of people who don’t have much of themselves. I have endured rape, but I don’t know if my children and I will survive hunger.

Lack of adequate medical care and humanitarian aid

Most survivors interviewed by Amnesty International said they had received basic medical assistance from local health facilities, including post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for sexually transmitted infections and received emergency contraceptives and painkillers. However, many said they still suffered from ongoing pain due to inadequate care and no mental health support.

Mupenzi* was raped on November 21 in Bambo town after M23 soldiers immediately executed her husband.

“I went to the health center and got some painkillers, but I suffered from severe back pain and excruciating pain in my stomach. The head nurse at the health center told me that they couldn’t do anything else for me because they don’t have equipment and specialists.

A health worker interviewed in mid-December 2022 said: We lack everything from doctors to medical equipment and supplies. Even the PEP packs are now depleted with no prospect of replenishment. The situation is unstable.

Justice and accountability

Days after the attack, Congolese authorities strongly condemned the horrific crimes in Kishishe and Bambo and promised to do all they could. to ensure justice. Almost three months later there has been minimal progress.

The failure of the DRC authorities to effectively investigate allegations of patterns of summary killings, rapes and other crimes under international law related to the resurgence of M23 and their inability to hold the perpetrators accountable shows a complete disregard for the victims, Chagutah said.

The DRC is party to several international and regional legal instruments which oblige states to prevent, investigate and prosecute those responsible for human rights abuses and ensure comprehensive access to legal remedies for victims, including survivors of violence. sexual.

The DRC authorities and international partners must hold the perpetrators of such horrific crimes accountable and bring justice to the victims. Chagutah tiger

The scale and brutality of these mass rapes is particularly shocking. The actions of M23 in the Kishishe area constitute war crimes and, to the extent that these rapes and murders are being carried out by M23 as part of what appears to be a systematic attack on civilians perceived as supporters of the FDLR and other armed groups hostile to M23. , they should be investigated as possible crimes against humanity.

The DRC authorities with international support, including the ongoing political processes led by the East African Community and the African Union, must hold the perpetrators of such horrific crimes accountable and serve justice to the victims. They must urgently take all necessary steps to ensure that survivors of these crimes receive immediate, appropriate health care and humanitarian assistance.

Background

In December 2022 and January 2023, Amnesty International collected testimonies from 23 rape survivors and 12 eyewitnesses from the towns of Kishishe, Bambo Center and Bugina in interviews which were conducted individually on site in the local Swahili language. Amnesty International also reviewed medical records, official documents and interviewed government officials, UN representatives and prominent humanitarian organizations about patterns of civilian killings and conflict-related sexual violence in the area.

The M23 group, which the UN says is backed by Rwanda, claims it is fighting to implement previous political agreements with the Congolese government that provided for the safe return of Congolese Tutsi refugees who have been in Rwanda for two decades. It is also fighting the Forces for the Democratic Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a Rwandan rebel group that emerged in eastern DRC after the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

M23 has taken control of a large territory in North-Kivu province, which borders Rwanda and Uganda, in the last year. driving half a million people from their homes according to the UN. Regional diplomatic efforts to halt its advance and disarm all armed groups in eastern DRC known as the East African Community-led Nairobi process and the related African Union-led Luanda process have stalled.

*Names of witnesses have been changed to protect their identities.