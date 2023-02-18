International
Mpox remains a global emergency, and the cluster of cases in Canada provides a reminder that it is still circulating
After an unprecedented global outbreak of mpox made headlines last summer, prompting awareness campaigns and extensive vaccination efforts, the virus appeared to be on the wane.
Cases fell. Media coverage dried up.
So is the interest in vaccines.
In Toronto, one of the key cities affected during Canada’s months-long outbreak, public health data show that only 15 percent of people who received the first dose have since completed the full series of vaccines.
Then, in January, a wake-up call in the same city: Four cases of the painful disease formerly known as monkeypox were reported in only one 24-hour period. Toronto’s public health unit later told CBC News all of the latest cases were “locally acquired,” rather than linked to travel abroad.
A forgotten virus, maybe but not gone.
“There is still an ongoing transmission,” said Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor at McMaster University. “Unfortunately, I think we’re probably going to be dealing with this in the near term, and maybe for a while.”
No wonder, then, that the World Health Organization (WHO) made the call this week to maintain mpox as a public health emergency of international concern and later noted the number of new cases reported globally was up 70 percent from a week earlier.
Canada’s cluster of cases provides a reminder that the virus is still here, circulating in some capacity. The other situation is worse. And the ongoing concern is that this virus will continue to emerge in new populations, striking the vulnerable as vaccination uptake dwindles.
“We can’t get complacent,” said mpox researcher Jason Kindrachuk, a microbiologist at the University of Manitoba and the Canada Research Chair in Emerging Viruses.
“Yes, we have contained things, but we have to appreciate that the virus is not gone.”
‘Who knows’ what the summer will bring
The latest WHO report showed that the number of reported cases has steadily declined worldwide, yet more than 30 countries continue to report new infections. Deaths also continue to mount, including at least two in the US so far this month.
“Even for countries [like the U.S.] that have essentially declared victory it’s important to remain vigilant,” said Dr. Boghuma Titanji, a physician-scientist at Emory University in Atlanta. “Cases are not down to zero, so who knows what’s going to happen wine.”
Overseas travel in the coming months remains a concern for Ontario director Dane Griffiths Gay Men’s Sexual Health Alliancegiven the ongoing outbreaks abroad.
The highest increase in confirmed cases is in Mexico, with approximately 60 new infections since early February and more than 3,800 in total. in a country that has not released any mpox vaccine.
“Mexico doesn’t have access to the vaccine and has a higher burden of infections. People need to know that, they need to understand local outbreaks where they’re traveling,” Griffiths said.
FRIEND | What is it like to recover from mpox:
The worldwide case report is almost certainly a small number, given the limited surveillance in many regions around the world. Global efforts to track mpox have slowed, WHO warned in a recent report, and “the true burden of mpox remains unknown in most African countries”.
Canada’s first-ever outbreak of mpox broke out last summer and there have been close to 1,500 known cases since then, mostly among men who have sex with the male community, a group heavily affected by the virus, which spreads rapidly through sexual networks.
WHO also calls on countries that work to eliminate the virus severing chains of transmission and containing any outbreak as much as possible.
It’s no easy feat, given the virus’ global reach and untold numbers animal hosts able to silently harbor the virus. But it’s a goal that feels vital given the debilitating pain some people experience during an active infection and the risk of death in people who are more vulnerable to serious illness, including anyone with compromised immunity.
A new study from Belgium, published on Thursday in Eurosurveillancealso noted the potential for persistent symptoms, even weeks after an infection.
“Most importantly, clinicians should be aware of the pain, scarring, and mental health problems that may persist after an apparently self-limiting disease,” the authors wrote.
Vaccine access and uptake remain concerns
Alongside access to diagnostics and treatments, vaccination programs remain a key piece of the mpox treatment puzzle going forward, WHO said.
But many countries, including those in Africa, still do not have access. And even in global cities that experienced major explosions last summer and procured an abundance of shots like Toronto and New York the intake for the second doses has fallen off a cliff.
“Coverage for second doses was definitely lower than we would have liked,” said Griffiths, of Ontario. “I think it’s partly the changing sense of urgency for people, which makes sense. We went through several months with little to no reported cases.”
It is also not clear how long immunity lasts after one or two rounds of Jynneos mpox shots.
Smallpox vaccines, which provided some cross-protection against mpox, eventually faded over time. which may have left more people vulnerable to mpox in the first place especially since shooting has not been routinely used in Canada, or many other countries, for several decades.
And, like other vaccines, mpox vaccines are not 100 percent effective.
“There’s always going to be new cases that we can’t let anybody have some sort of false reassurance that, ‘Oh, you’re vaccinated, you’re all good,’ because they can still contract the infection,” warned Dr. Rosamund Lewis. WHO technical lead for mpox, in a phone call with CBC News.
More infections in women
While vaccination efforts continue, the WHO noted that, globally, community transmission of mpox continues to occur particularly among “vulnerable populations of gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men.”
People living with HIV infections account for approximately half of all cases and are also at risk of more serious illnesses.
However, as the worldwide outbreak grew, eventually hitting more than 85,000 known cases and more than 90 deaths in 110 countries, there was also an increase in the percentage of cases in women and children that showed the virus’ ability to hit networks wider individuals. when given the opportunity.
Data show that the proportion of women who become infected globally remains below 10 percent, but doubled over the course of the outbreak, Lewis said.
It could be due to wider transmission in African countries where the virus has been circulating longer, she suggested, or it could be a reflection of more trans or non-binary women becoming infected.
FRIEND | Mpox cases increased in Canada in 2022:
Canadian data shows that the majority of mpox infections so far have been in adults, mostly those aged 18 to 49, but there have also been a small number of cases among children and teenagers.
The virus was widely spread globally through sexual contact, but it has long been known that mpox can also be passed on in other settings, through close skin-to-skin contact in the household or by touching contaminated fabrics or surfaces.
A case study from a tattoo parlor in Spain, published in January in the New England Journal of Medicineshowed that during a given period, 36 percent of customers, most of whom were women, became infected, while almost all of the items tested for piercings and tattoos came back positive for the virus.
While worrisome, those types of situations are “often blind events” where there is no further transmission to the wider community, Chagla pointed out.
Still, “it’s not a space we can ignore,” Lewis said, “because the faction has been creeping.”
Researchers in search of adaptations
It is also critical, scientists say, to track the continued evolution of this virus and look for adaptations that make it capable of causing ongoing outbreaks among humans.
Researchers from the US National Institutes of Health recently developed a mouse model to study mpox virulence. To their surprise, the Clade IIb virus, the type behind the global outbreak, was much less severe than the historical clades of this virus.
The results, the researchers say, suggest the virus is evolving, either becoming less severe, or adapting to better infect other species.
Titanji said no modeling study is a perfect representation of what’s happening in the real world, although this one is consistent with evidence already showing that Clade IIb is a less virulent strain.
“The more it circulates in people,” she added, “there’s a real possibility it will be better suited for human-to-human transmission.”
The good news? The world has the tools to suppress transmission whenever cases arise, from vaccines to therapies if we act quickly and use them.
“Exacerbations are unfortunately common with a number of different infectious disease outbreaks,” Kindrachuk said.
“But we at least have some control over the extent of what those explosions will look like.”
