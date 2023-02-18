China and Taiwan in Japan’s New National Security Strategy • Stimson Center

In the security environment surrounding Japan, China’s military rise and efforts to change the status quo in the region may be the most significant change in the nine years since the enactment of the former. National Security Strategy (NSS). In particular, the rise of military tension in the Taiwan Strait has reminded the Japanese government of the possibility of being forced to respond to a conflict in the Taiwan Strait.

According to various Japanese the media reports, how to describe China’s threat was one of the points of contention in the strategy review process. China’s foreign policy stance in the previous strategy was expressed as a matter of concern to the international community. Since the situation across the Taiwan Strait was stable then, it was described as [containing] both orientations towards stability and potential instability.

of The new SKS describes China as a matter of serious concern and the greatest strategic challenge. Citing the situation in the Taiwan Strait, concerns are said to be growing rapidly, not only in the Indo-Pacific region including Japan, but also in the entire international community. However, the use of the term threat to describe China, which was discussed during the review process, was dropped. The new NSS also emphasizes confidence-building and enhanced communication with China. It should be noted that the new NSS clearly states that there has been no change in Japan’s position on relations with Taiwan since the 1972 Japan-China Joint Declaration.

Why counter attack ability?

The new NSS calls for the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) to possess a counterattack capability in light of China’s efforts to change the status quo in the region and North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats. This is a significant change in Japan’s post-war security policy. According to the Constitution, Japan’s security policy is based on an exclusively defense-oriented policy, which states that Japan will use its defensive capabilities only when the three conditions for the use of force are met. All three conditions were redefined in Peace and Security Legislation 2015:

When an armed attack against Japan has taken place, or when an armed attack has taken place against a foreign country which is in a close relationship with Japan and as a result threatens the survival of Japan and poses a clear danger of fundamentally subverting the right of the people for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; When no adequate means are available to repel the attack and ensure the survival of Japan and the protection of its people; Use of force to the minimum extent necessary.

Although the Japanese government considers the possession of a counterstrike capability constitutional, it has delayed acquiring the capability due to political consideration for domestic public opinion and the impact on neighboring countries regarding Japan’s remilitarization.

According to the new NSS, the counterattack capability must be used in cases where an armed attack against Japan has occurred and ballistic missiles and other means have been used as part of that attack. In other words, the government assumes that changes in the strategic environment have necessitated a counter-strike capability as the minimum force necessary for self-defense, and that there has been no change in the existing exclusively defense-oriented policy. The new strategy also clearly states that the operation of such a capability is based on the Japan-US Security Treaty regime, focuses on strengthening deterrence, and cannot be developed into a pre-emptive strike.

The new strategy defines counter-strike capabilities as SDF capabilities that utilize frontal defense capabilities and other capabilities that enable an effective counterattack to be launched against opposing territory. Specifically, such capabilities include Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles, high-speed island defense cruise missiles, long-range hypersonic cruise missiles, joint strike missiles on the F-35, Interdiction of Common Surface Air. Missiles on the F-15 and the newly introduced BGM-109 Tomahawk missiles. In other words, SDF mostly plans to improve its long-range missile force, which it has already introduced.

As the primary deployment location for counteroffensive capabilities, the new strategy calls for the development of a defense structure for the Southwest Islands, a group of islands that connect Kyushu to Taiwan. The Defense Force Development Plan, approved in response to the new NSS, states that the 15th Ground SDF Brigade, based in Naha City, Okinawa Prefecture, will be upgraded to a division and that the current regiment will be increased to two regiments. The plan also includes a policy to form a new unit equipped with long-range missiles. Additionally, the plan calls for the establishment of a supply base in Naha City to strengthen resilience and resilience, where the Ground SDF will deploy ammunition, fuel and materiel.

Tensions rise near Japan’s southwestern islands

In the area of ​​​​the Southwest Islands, public ships of China are made a regular feature of activities in the waters surrounding the Senkaku Islands. CHINESE military demonstrations or exercises around Taiwan have become more active. In addition, Chinese medium-range ballistic missiles were landed inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone when the PLA conducted a major exercise against Taiwan in August 2022. As a result, the Japanese public is now widely aware about the need to increase defense capabilities and Japan’s role in the alliance with the US, perceiving China as a threat, especially in the Senkaku Islands or the Taiwan Strait.

In the event of a conflict in this area, there are three main patterns of possible Japanese responses. The first is a direct military conflict between Japan and China over the Senkaku Islands or a Chinese military occupation of Taiwan involving an attack on Japanese territory, in which case Japan would consider counterattacking China as a matter of individual self-defense. The second is a case in which China’s military occupation of Taiwan does not involve an attack on Japanese territory. However, the Japanese government would recognize the situation as an existential crisis and exercise its right of collective self-defense to counterattack. The third is a case in which the government identifies the Chinese military occupation of Taiwan, which similarly does not involve an attack on Japanese territory, as a critical impact situation, and the SDF is allowed to provide logistical support to US forces. within such a sphere. do not involve the use of force.

Thus, the new NSS has not expanded the scope or interpretation of Japan’s right to exercise self-defense since the Peace and Security Legislation of 2015. However, Japan’s counteroffensive capability has increased the cost of China conducting military operations against Taiwan in a manner that would activate Japan’s right to self-defense, including collective self-defense. In this regard, some internal discussions have pointed out that there are still challenges for the Japanese government, the Ministry of Defense and the SDF to respond to the above scenarios. In recent years, some unforeseen cases in Taiwan simulation have been developed in Japan, which have pointed to numerous problems in governments’ recognition of what is happening in the Taiwan Strait. They are also identified many challenges in the development of SDF counterattack theory and practice.

What prompted Japan’s new national security strategy

The Japanese reason for announcing such a new strategy is nothing less than a sense of crisis regarding the current situation in the region. At the same time as building the defense system outlined in the new strategy, the Japanese government needs diplomatic efforts to appeal to China and other neighboring countries for its sense of crisis and the importance of dialogue and confidence building. in the region.

Madoka Fukuda, Ph.D., is a professor in the Department of Global Politics at Hosei University Faculty of Law in Japan. Photo: Daniel Barker/United States Navy.