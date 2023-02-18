Russia’s war in Ukraine a year laterExBulletin



change the subtitles Emilio Morenatti/AP

Emilio Morenatti/AP

It has been 12 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, a challenge to the global order not seen since World War II.

In a special report, NPR’s Leila Fadel explores the human cost of Russia’s ambitions, the ripple effects across Ukraine’s borders, and the diplomatic and military efforts to stop the war.

Many expected the Ukrainian capital to fall within days of the invasion, but the Ukrainians fought back and pushed back the Russian troops. They have continued to fight. Russia recalibrated and is now focused on taking land in eastern Ukraine. Both sides have gained and lost territory during the year, but now the war appears to be at a turning point.

“I think this is a critical moment,” Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told NPR. “The battlefield, as difficult as it is and as bloody as it is … is something that will play a very important factor for both Presidents. [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and the president [Vladimir] Putin’s calculations to go or not to the negotiation table… and under what conditions”.

There are efforts to pursue accountability in the midst of war.

“This is something that leads me to the question – who are we documenting all these crimes for?” Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties, told us. “Because I’m not a historian, I’m a human rights lawyer and we document human pain so that sooner or later all these Russians… will be brought to justice.”

Matviichuk’s organization won a Nobel Peace Prize for documenting war crimes in Ukraine.

Beyond the reality of living the war inside Ukraine, people around the world have felt the knock-on effect of the conflict as inflation and energy prices rise. It has also raised the specter of another possible invasion by another global power.

Speaking to NPR’s Leila Fadel, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said his country is learning lessons from the war in Ukraine and keeping a wary eye on China.

“They have expansionist motivation. They want to keep expanding their sphere of influence. They want to keep expanding their power. And if they are not stopped, then they will keep marching,” Wu told us.

In the past year, the West has sent billions in aid and weapons to Ukraine because the outcome has global consequences. Victory by Russia could mean new rules for the world order that global powers have lived by to avoid a third world war.

“We have managed to avoid direct conflict between major powers,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NPR. “This system, with all its imperfections, works. But now, it’s being challenged.”

Twelve months after this war, Ukraine and Ukrainians have been transformed. Tens of thousands of civilians and fighters are believed to be dead. Millions of people have been driven from their homes.

Among the displaced are Natalia Kravinsky and her son Volodymyr, who goes from Vova.

They tried to flee in the early days of the war, but the family’s car was shelled, Natalia believes, by Russian forces. Her husband was killed, along with her 6-year-old grandson, Maksim. Vova survived the attack but was hospitalized for months with seven bullets in her body.

Today, they are in Poland, waiting to return home.

“I really want to go home to visit my husband at the cemetery, at his grave,” Natalia said.

For this to happen, the war must end.

The audio for this story was produced by Danny Hajek; edited by Barrie Hardymon and Natalie Winston. Additional editing and production assistance by Carol Klinger, Denise Couture and Nina Kravinsky. Hanna Palamarenko and Tanya Ustova provided reporting and translation assistance.