Get up to £33k outdoor gym and play park

It is set for a new outdoor gym and expanded children’s play park in Port Glasgow thanks to a £33,000 investment from Inverclyde Council.

The play area at Coronation Park has been extended and an outdoor gym has been added to enhance the existing offering at the popular location.

The children’s park is one of five Inverclyde facilities being upgraded as part of a £365,000 council improvement package and features new single swings and baskets.

Coronation Park, Port Glasgow, children’s play park extension. Pictured is Councilor Michael McCormick, Inverclyde Council’s environment and regeneration convener, with pupils and staff from Craigmarloch School.

It comes hot on the heels of the flagship £200,000 play park at Lunderston Bay in Gourock, which opened in October 2022.

Meanwhile, the outdoor gym is only the second in Inverclyde after Battery Park and includes a bike, cross trainer and hand/arm cycle.

Councilor Michael McCormick, Inverclyde Council’s environment and regeneration convenor, said: “This is another fantastic addition to Coronation Park which I’m sure will be well used by locals and visitors alike.

“The play park here is already very popular with families and the extension adds another dimension to an excellent facility in such a spectacular location right on the foreshore of Glasgow Harbour.

“The outdoor gym also adds something a little different and I hope it encourages more people to get outside and get active.

Councilor Michael McCormick is testing the new outdoor gym.

“Add the now iconic Port Glasgow Shipbuilders sculpture and Coronation Park and Port Glasgow in general are fast becoming a destination for visitors to the people of Inverclyde and beyond.”

The expanded play area and outdoor gym opened earlier this week following the completion of construction work and testing of the equipment.

As well as Coronation Park and Lunderston Bay, the council has also made improvements to the play parks at Wellpark and Craigend in Greenock and improvements are expected to King Street in Gourock.

For more information about things to do and see in Inverclyde, visit www.discoverinverclyde.com.