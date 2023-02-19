Frankie Muniz finishes 11th in ARCA debut at Daytona International Speedway





Frankie Muniz has a new career as a race car driver. The popular actor competed on Saturday in the first ARCA The Menards the Daytona 200 season by finishing 11th on Saturday afternoon in his first race in an ARCA car. Greg Van Alst won the race, with Connor Mosack and Sean Corr finishing second and third, respectively. “There was no way I could bring it home without the wheel or the trophy and that was it,” Van Alst said after the win. “This is for all the short track racers out there who don’t think you can make it to this level.” FRANKIE MUNIZ REVISED TO SHOWCASE RACING SKILLS IN ARCA DEBUT: HOPE TO SURPRISE PEOPLE “I worked to get here and we did it,” he added. “Yes!” In the 80-lap race, the 37-year-old Muniz held his own, cracking the top five throughout the race. “Holy moly!!! That was the craziest thing I’ve ever done,” Muniz tweeted after the race. “I got into the top 3 before I came back and did some damage. I went to the back and went from 24th to 11th in the last 2 laps. I’m very thankful for my team and [Hair Club] and sponsors to make my dream come true!” Muniz joined Rette Jones Racing in January and drove Ford Mustang no. 30. “I thought a lot about this moment, how I would feel, about the fact that I am here I’m in Daytona I do not know. It’s almost hard to believe yet,” Muniz told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “Until I’m on the track and I get in the car, I feel like it’s still a dream of mine. And then it definitely becomes reality when I get to do it.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM Muniz told Fox News Digital before the race that while he was excited for Saturday, he understands he has a long season ahead of him. “I have a lot of confidence and I hope to surprise people,” Muniz said. “But I also have to prove it to myself because even in preparation and testing, whatever you do to prepare, nothing matters until (practice), qualifying or the race. It’s a long season and I try to remind myself (of) that.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “If Daytona doesn’t go the way I hope it does because a lot of people crash, that’s completely out of their control,” he continued. “You get caught in a slump, you’re watching. It’s bad. And now, I hope it’s not, but it could be. But it’s a long season and we have to stick to our schedule.” Muniz announced a full-time ARCA Menards Series schedule in January.

