International Iran’s moves show Washington, citing threats

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) A London-based Farsi-language satellite news channel, long critical of Iran’s theocratic government, said Saturday it had moved its broadcasts to Washington to protect the safety of its reporters after was targeted by Tehran.

Iran International’s targeting comes as Tehran has also long harassed members of the BBC’s Persian service for their reporting work in the country. . However, threats against Farsi-language networks broadcasting abroad have grown exponentially as they cover the nationwide protests that have rocked Iran since September. providing information otherwise unheard on the Islamic Republic’s state-controlled television and radio networks.

Iran International described the decision as being made after London’s Metropolitan Police told it of the existence of serious and immediate threats to the safety of Iranian journalists working there.

Asked for comment, Iran International referred to a statement saying the threats had escalated to the point it felt it was no longer possible to protect the channels’ staff or the public around its London studio.

A foreign state has posed such a significant threat to the British public on British soil that we must move. Let us be clear that this is not just a threat to our TV station, but to the British public in general, said the channels general manager Mahmood Enayat. Moreover, this is an attack on the values ​​of sovereignty, security and free speech that the United Kingdom has always held dear.

Enayat added: We refuse to be silenced by these cowardly threats. We will continue to broadcast. We are undeterred.

The head of the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism unit, Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes, admitted providing advice to Iran International about the threat and the movement of its operation.

Jukes said in a statement that police and the domestic intelligence service MI5 had foiled 15 plots since early 2022 to kidnap or even kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime, without elaborating.

We also appreciate that talking to a media company about moving their operations from a particular location, even though it’s because of serious security concerns is extraordinary. The advice to relocate didn’t come lightly, Juke said. The situation facing journalists around the world and the fact that some journalists face such hostile intent from foreign countries while in the UK is a challenging reality that we are determined to face.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran International linked its decision to London police a few days ago announcing the arrest and charge of Austrian national Magomed-Huseyn Dovtaev, 30, with allegedly gathering information of a kind that could be useful to a person who commits or prepares an act of terrorism.

Police say they arrested Dovtaev a week ago in London’s Chiswick Business Park, home to the offices of Volant Media UK Ltd., owner of Iran International. Police had deployed armed officers around the canal in November because of threats against it.

It was not immediately clear if Dovtaev had a lawyer.

Voltant Media, once majority-owned by a Saudi national, also broadcasts another channel called Afghanistan International.

Iran International has focused intensely on the nationwide protests that have engulfed Iran since the September death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman previously arrested by the country’s morality police. Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence describes the channel as a terrorist organization.

Its operatives and associates will be pursued by the Intelligence Ministry, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said in November. And from now on, any kind of connection with this terrorist organization will be considered as an introduction to terrorism and a threat to the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

That same month, the broadcaster said the Metropolitan Police warned it two of its British-Iranian journalists faced threats from Iran that represent an imminent, credible and significant danger to their lives and those of their families. Meanwhile, another outspoken critic of the Iranian government living in the US has faced numerous alleged plots from Tehran targeting him. .

The BBC in February lodged a separate complaint with the United Nations saying there were heightened security concerns for Persian BBC News journalists in light of extraterritorial threats.

___

Associated Press writer Danica Kirka in London contributed to this report.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.