Iran’s International Television closes London studios, citing security threats





The Metropolitan Police say that foreign threats are now so severe that they can no longer mitigate the risk to staff and the general public.

Iran International TV has moved its 24-hour broadcast to it Washington DC study

study It continues to operate and there will be no interruption in service London, February 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Following a significant escalation of state-sponsored threats Iran and advice from the Metropolitan Police, Iran International TV has reluctantly shut it down London studios and the broadcast moved to Washington DC. The station will continue to operate from Washington DC uninterrupted. The threats had escalated to the point where it was felt it was no longer possible to protect the channel’s staff, other employees at Chiswick Business Park and the general public. Mahmoud EnayatGeneral Director of Iran International TV, said:

“I can’t believe it has come to this. A foreign country has posed such a significant threat to the British public on British soil that we have to move. Let’s be clear that this is not just a threat to the station our television, but to the British public in Furthermore, this is an attack on the values ​​of sovereignty, security and free speech that the United Kingdom has always held dear. Day and night our journalists try to free 85 million people Iran and its diaspora the independent, uncensored news they deserve. We refuse to be silent. We will continue to broadcast. We are undaunted.” Notes to editors This decision comes after months of alleged threats by the Iranian government and its proxies aimed at Iran International TV

In November 2022, the Metropolitan Police warned of immediate and credible threats to the lives of Iran International TV journalists

Since then, Iran International TV’s headquarters in Chiswick has been fortified and placed under armed guard

Monday the 13thth February 2023 a man was charged with terrorism offenses in connection with the surveillance of our headquarters and has since been remanded in custody About Iran International TV: Based on London Iran International TV is the leading independent 24/7 news channel serving an audience of over 30 million among the Iranian population and the global diaspora.

Iran International TV is the leading independent 24/7 news channel serving an audience of over 30 million among the Iranian population and the global diaspora. Iran International TV is the trusted and respected provider of unbiased and uncensored news and analysis Iran .

