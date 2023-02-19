The winners for the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival have been announced





SANTA BARBARA, CA (February 18, 2023) of Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) has announced the award-winning films for the 38th edition. The awards were announced at a ceremony this morning hosted by Beautyat the Belmond Hotel, Santa Barbara with the jury and filmmakers present. – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is an Oscar qualifying festival for the short film categories. Winners of the Bruce Corwin Award for Best Live Action Short Film (MOISTURE (MOISTURE)directed by Turan Haste) and the Bruce Corwin Award for Best Animated Short (EPICENTER ( ),directed by Heeyoon Hahm) earned SBIFF’s official nomination for the 2024 Academy Awards. – “This 38th edition of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival attracted filmmakers from Turkey, India, Israel and Sierra Leone, half of whom were women. We were delighted with the enthusiastic reception of our diverse program of 200 films from 43 countries. Cinema is one of the most powerful tools for empathy, offering a window of understanding to all who seek to see it. Thanks to the filmmakers in attendance and our enthusiastic Santa Barbara audience for so wholeheartedly embracing the festival experience. Several films elicited standing ovations and filled theaters, marking 2023 a full return to festive cinema from around the world,” commented SBIFF Director of ProgrammingClaudia Puig. The films were selected by jurors Angie Wang, Antonio Marziale, Christina Birro, Elizabeth Marighetto, Gwen Deglise, Jean Oppenheimer, Jeff Arch, Lela Meadow Conner, Leslie Ekker, Margy Rochlin, Nicole Noren, Perry Lang, Robert Abele, Steven Raphael, Tim Cogshell and Tim Matheson. Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2023 Award Winners People’s Choice Award (sponsored by The Santa Barbara Independent): 26.2 IN LIFE directed by Christine Yoo

(sponsored by The Santa Barbara Independent): directed by Christine Yoo Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema : I LIKE MOVIES directed by Chandler Levack

: directed by Chandler Levack Jeffrey C. Barbakow Award for Best International Film : A MAN (ARU OTOKO) directed by Kei Ishikawa

: directed by Kei Ishikawa Award for the best documentary : A GAZETTE OF AMATEURS directed by Kim Hopkins

: directed by Kim Hopkins Nueva Vision Award for Spanish/Latin American Cinema : MANUELA directed by Clara Cullen

: directed by Clara Cullen Best Middle East/Israeli Film Award : The taste of apples is red (TA’AM EL TUFAH, AHMAR) directed by Ehab Tarabieh

: directed by Ehab Tarabieh Best Nordic Film Award : SUMMER LIGHT AND NIGHT COMES (SUMARLJS OG SVO KEMUR NTTIN) directed by Elfar Aalsteins

: directed by Elfar Aalsteins Social Justice Award for Documentary Film : BLACK MAMBAS directed by Lena Karbe

: directed by Lena Karbe ADL Stand Up Award (sponsored by ADL Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties, Skinner Social Impact Fund and Steve & Cindy Lyons): THE QUIET GIRL (CAILNE) directed by Colm Bairad

(sponsored by ADL Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties, Skinner Social Impact Fund and Steve & Cindy Lyons): directed by Colm Bairad Best Documentary Short Film Award : NO ONE TO GO BUT EVERYWHERE ( ) directed by Masako Tsumura, Erik Shirai

: directed by Masako Tsumura, Erik Shirai Bruce Corwin Award Best Short Film : MOISTURE (MOISTURE) directed by Turan Haste.

The 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival took place LIVE from February 8 – February 18, 2023. Official events included screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels and celebrity tributes held throughout the city, featuring included in the historic Arlington Theater. – About the Santa Barbara International Film Festival The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and education organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 37 years, SBIFF has become one of the premier film festivals in the United States, attracting 100,000 attendees and offering 11 days of over 200 films, tributes and symposia, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich and inspire community of Santa Barbara through film. SBIFF continues its commitment to education and community through many free educational programs and events. In 2016, SBIFF entered a new era with the acquisition of the historic and beloved Riviera Theatre. After a capital campaign and renovation, the theater is now SBIFF's new state-of-the-art year-round home, showing new international and independent films daily. In 2019, SBIFF opened its Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara on State Street to serve as a home for its many educational programs and a place for creativity and learning.

