Corpus news and announcements

The 7th Regiment
Check out these pictures from the 7th Regiment’s February training camp.
Academy
Raising more than $16,000, the Academy surpassed its fundraising goal as part of the WM Phoenix Open’s Birdies for Charity program.
battalion
Former Drum Major Kylie Howard shares how her experience with the Battalion set her up for success in life beyond the drum corps.
Blue Devils
With love in the air this Valentine’s Day, the Blue Devils were looking for volunteers to help out in a number of areas.
The Blue Knights
The Blue Knights are looking for a “passionate and effective leader to help us navigate safely and smoothly this summer.”
Blue Stars
This week the spotlight was on Blue Stars’ 2017 production, Star Crossed.
Blue coats
Heading to a new location in 2023, Canton, Ohio’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, tickets are now on sale for the Innovations in Brass DCI Tour event sponsored by the Bluecoats.
Boston Crusaders
Boston Crusaders alum Paul Pitts tours Boston to show off some of the troop’s former tryouts from the 1970s.
cadets
After nearly two decades in Allentown, the Cadets recently announced that the organization will move its operations to Erie, Pennsylvania.
cavaliers
This July, you’re invited to join The Cavaliers for their 75th Anniversary Gala for what promises to be a “weekend celebrating 75 years of tradition and excellence.”
Colts
The Colts were recently honored along with several other Dubuque, Iowa arts and culture organizations to receive a grant from the Arts Operating Recovery Subgrant program in the amount of $25,000.
Crusader
A number of Crossmen alums were part of last weekend’s Super Bowl festivities in Arizona, performing with the official drum lines of the Chiefs and Eagles.
GENESIS
Members of the Fenix Fam were in attendance at the Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention in San Antonio.
caregivers
Guardians is still accepting virtual auditions for those interested in joining the Texas corps in 2023.
Jersey Surf
Jersey Surf will return to the practice field February 17-19 at Holy Cross Prep in Delran, New Jersey.
Stents
Les Stentors were “shaking the walls of the music department” after recently holding two auditions in two different cities.
Boy Scouts of Madison
Hugs were on the menu for Madison Scouts on Valentine’s Day.
Mandarins
Mandarins announced a new partnership with Digital Performance Gear. “Digital Performance Gear brings a wealth of design knowledge, manufacturing experience and passion to every flag and vinyl they produce,” said director JW Koester.
Music city
Music City is looking to fill spots in the 2023 corps color guard section. Prospective members can send in a video audition today.
Pacific Ridge
Pacific Crest will host Sunday, February 19, in City of Industry, California.
Ghost Regiment
The Phantom Regiment saw a celebrity at the corps stand on the exhibit floor of the recent Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention in San Antonio.
The rhythm of the river city
River City Rhythm has a number of spots still open on its 2023 bodies, particularly the high brass percussion sections, color guard and front ensemble.
Seattle Cascades
Beginning July 1, Seattle Cascades announced a series of shows to be held throughout the Pacific Northwest.
South wind
Southwind will be in action Feb. 17-19 with a tryout camp at Mountain Brook High School in Alabama.
Spartans
The Spartans brass section will rehearse on February 25th and 26th in Nashua, New Hampshire. The corps is still recruiting performers in all sections.
Soul of Atlanta
Spirit of Atlanta will host a town hall meeting on Sunday, February 19, in Marietta, Georgia. The event will feature updates on corps operations and future plans.
The soldiers
This week, Troopers revealed details about the corps’ 2023 production, To Lasso the Sun.
SoundSport Updates
Gems Drum & Bugle Corps – Boise, ID
Check out photos from the Gems’ February tryout camp. Those interested in joining the young Boise ensemble can attend its March 18 camp in Caldwell, Idaho.
Northern Lights Drum & Bugle Corps – Muskegon, MI
The New Michigan Ensemble is hosting its February rehearsal camp on Saturday, February 18, at Muskegon Community College’s Art and Music Building.
Southern Knights – Chattanooga, TN
The Southern Knights’ February tryout camp is fast approaching, scheduled for February 25 at Signal Mountain High School in Tennessee.
Youth Against Violence – Rockford, IL
Scroll through photos of the youth’s ongoing anti-violence rehearsals in preparation for the organization’s performance at Percussion Palooza on February 26.
Zephyrus Drum & Bugle Corps – Tulsa, OK
Zephyrus has an audition opportunity for brass and percussion performers scheduled for March 5 at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
