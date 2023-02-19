UN chief says debt-laden African countries applied ‘extortionate’ rates





ADDIS ABABA, Feb 18 (Reuters) – African countries are getting a raw deal from the international financial system, which charges them “extortionate” interest rates, the U.N. chief said on Saturday as he announced $250 million in crisis funding, including the risk of starvation. on the continent. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants far-reaching reforms in the structure of international finance to serve the needs of developing countries more efficiently, he said at the opening ceremony of the African Union’s annual summit in Ethiopia. “The global financial system routinely denies (developing countries) debt relief and concessional financing while charging extortionate interest rates,” he said. The UN will spend $250 million from its emergency fund, the largest allocation ever, to respond to several crises around the world, including helping communities at risk of famine in Africa, Guterres said later in a press conference. The coronavirus pandemic pushed many poor countries into debt distress as they were expected to continue to meet their obligations despite the massive shock to their finances. Public debt ratios in sub-Saharan Africa are at their highest level in more than two decades, the International Monetary Fund said last year. Governments on the continent, including Ethiopia, sought debt restructuring deals under an IMF program to help them navigate the crisis, but the process has been delayed. Others, which have not sought to restructure their debt, such as Kenya, have seen debt sustainability indicators deteriorate as the pandemic hit their finances. “African countries cannot… climb the ladder of development with one hand tied behind their backs,” Guterres said. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed echoed the call. “Almost all of us want to get our economies back on a growth trajectory, but that won’t happen without enough restructuring to make our external debt sustainable,” he said. The summit, which brings together leaders from 55 African countries, is also focusing on deepening food and security crises on the continent. Armed conflict from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa and the impacts of droughts and floods have driven more and more Africans from their homes. Famine, fueled by the impact of armed conflicts and also extreme weather that scientists have linked to climate change, has also worsened in some countries. Somalia is on the brink of famine after five failed rainy seasons, with hundreds of thousands of people suffering from catastrophic food shortages. “We need to critically assess why a third of the world’s hungry people are on our continent,” Abiy said. Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw in Addis Ababa and Duncan Miriri in Nairobi; Writing by Duncan Body; Editing by Jane Merriman Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

