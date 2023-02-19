The invasion of Ukraine reshaped global alliances, renewed fear

Nearly a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, the battlefield has narrowed and fierce resistance has forced Moscow to scale back its military goals. But the war’s diplomatic fallout still reverberates around the world.

The fighting has reshaped global alliances, rekindled old anxieties and breathed new life into NATO and the bond between Europe and the United States.

The invasion brought Moscow closer to Beijing and the premier states of Iran and North Korea. It also raised broad questions about sovereignty, security and the use of military force, while intensifying fears about China’s plans in Taiwan.

The war underscores the interrelationship between diplomacy and the use of force in a way that hasn’t been thought about in the same way for many, many years, said Ian Lesser, vice president of the German think tank Marshall Fund.

When Russian forces invaded on February 24, it marked the complete end of the post-Cold War world, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last month in a speech at Johns Hopkins University. It has come to light that globalization and interdependence alone cannot guarantee peace and development around the globe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Ukraine is an integral part of Russian history that has never achieved a true state, a stance that echoes Chinese President Xi Jinping’s position on Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own. his.

About six months after the invasion of Ukraine, China issued a white paper on Taiwan, saying that the island has been an integral part of China’s territory since ancient times. The newspaper said Beijing wants peaceful reunification but will not give up the use of force.

China’s projects in Taiwan date back to well before the war in Ukraine, but China has stepped up its pressure over the past year or so, including firing ballistic missiles over the island and into Japanese waters in August in response to a visit by then-Prem. of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosis. Taipei.

If Russia is allowed to succeed in Ukraine, it could further embolden countries like China, with its visions of an international order that differ from ours and that we can never accept, Kishida said.

He vowed to use Japan’s presidency of the G7 this year to strengthen the unity of like-minded countries against Russian aggression.

If we let this unilateral change of the status quo by force go unchallenged, it will happen everywhere in the world, including Asia, he said.

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be far more complicated than a Russian attack on Ukraine, said Euan Graham, a Singapore-based expert with the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Russia’s incompetent performance on the battlefield in Ukraine should give pause to any military or senior political leader in China for an adventure on a much more ambitious scale with Taiwan, Graham said.

But the fear is real. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen extended the nation’s mandatory military service in a December announcement referring to the war in Ukraine.

They have learned from Ukraine that you have to have a larger military reserve if there is a conflict, Graham said.

North Korea, which has threatened to preemptively use nuclear weapons in a wide range of scenarios, was already a regional concern. But Russia’s suggestion that it may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine has fueled fresh concerns.

South Korea, which is under the protection of the US nuclear umbrella, last year expanded exercises with the US military that have been scaled back under the Trump administration. South Korea is also seeking stronger assurances that Washington will quickly use its nuclear capabilities in the face of a North Korean nuclear attack.

North Korea has strongly supported neighboring Russia. Late last year, the US accused Pyongyang of supplying Russia with artillery shells.

Iran has also helped Russia militarily, providing the bomb-carrying drones that Moscow uses to strike power plants and civilian sites across Ukraine.

While Western allies have cooperated closely in their responses to the war, a major diplomatic challenge has been to convince the rest of the world of the significance of the invasions.

Only a handful of countries in Asia have taken tough action against Moscow, and many have abstained from the United Nations resolution condemning the attack.

Just a few weeks before the invasion, China declared a borderless friendship with Russia. It has refused to criticize the war and has drawn closer to Russia, buying more of its oil and gas and helping Moscow offset Western sanctions.

But there are signs of complicated fault lines in China-Russia relations, Jude Blanchet, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said in a call with reporters.

During September talks in Uzbekistan, the Chinese president raised unspecified concerns with Putin over the invasion, though at the same time he pledged strong support for Russia’s core interests.

I think if Xi Jinping could snap his fingers, he would like to see the war end, but in a way that Russia comes out of it with Putin in power and Russia continuing to be a strong strategic partner, Blanchet said.

India, which is heavily dependent on Russia for military equipment, also abstained from the UN resolution and has continued to buy Russian oil.

But as regional rival China moves closer to Russia, India has quietly moved toward the US, especially within the four Quad countries that also include Japan and Australia, said Viraj Solanki, a London-based expert with the IISS think tank.

In Europe, the invasion has reinvigorated NATO after a barrage of criticism from Donald Trump during his presidency led French President Emmanuel Macron to declare that the alliance was experiencing brain death.

NATO member states and allies have rallied to support Ukraine, with some changing policies that banned arms exports to countries in conflict. Perhaps most strangely, Germany rejected post-World War II taboos and provided Leopard main battle tanks.

The war also prompted Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership, which most experts believe will be approved this year.

NATO last year singled out China for the first time as a strategic challenge, but not a direct adversary. The alliance warned of China’s growing military ambitions, its confrontational rhetoric and its increasingly close ties with Russia.

Beyond NATO, the war has also underscored the importance of the relationship between the US and the European Union, which Lesser said has been absolutely critical over sanctions and export controls.

China insists that it was the US that started the crisis in Ukraine, in part through NATO’s expansion into more Eastern European countries. Beijing has also criticized the alliance for suggesting the war could affect China’s actions in Asia.

NATO claims to be a regional defense organization, but it continues to infiltrate territory and on the ground, fueling conflicts, creating tensions, exaggerating threats and encouraging confrontation, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Thursday.

The long-term effects of wars on global diplomacy are difficult to predict. But Lesser said one thing is certain: it will be very difficult for Russia to recover from the damage to its reputation on many levels.

A core group of countries such as Syria, North Korea, Iran and Venezuela may be inclined to side with Russia, he said. But in terms of wider diplomacy, Russia’s reputation has taken a major hit.