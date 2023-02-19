Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)’s dividend will be $0.29





The board of Baxter International Inc. ( NYSE:BAX) announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.29 per share on April 3rd. That makes the dividend yield 2.8%, which will boost investor returns quite nicely. See our recent analysis of Baxter International Baxter International’s payout has solid earnings coverage If the payments are not stable, a high yield for several years will not matter much. Baxter International is not generating any profit and is paying out a very high proportion of the money it is making. These payment levels would generally be quite difficult to sustain. Looking ahead, earnings per share are expected to grow exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues on recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 9.9%, which makes us quite comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. Dividend volatility The company’s dividend history has been marked by volatility, with at least one cut in the past 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from a total of $1.34 per year to $1.16. Doing the math, that’s a drop of about 1.4% per year. A company that lowers its dividend over time is generally not what we’re looking for. Dividend growth potential is weak With a relatively volatile dividend, it’s even more important to see if earnings per share are growing. Earnings per share are down 26% over the past five years. Dividend payouts are likely to come under some pressure if EPS cannot pull back from where it is. However, over the next year, earnings are actually projected to increase, but we will still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be achieved. built. Baxter International’s dividend doesn’t look great In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend has not been cut, we think that at current levels the payout is not particularly sustainable. The company isn’t making enough to pay as much as it is, and other factors don’t look particularly promising. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income position. Market movements prove how much a consistent dividend policy is valued over one that is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be aware of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we have identified 2 warning signs for Baxter International which you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high yielding dividend ideas? Try ours collecting strong dividend payers. What are the risks and opportunities? Baxter International ? Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and offers a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. Show more See the full analysis AWARDS Trading at 27.1% below our estimate of its fair value

Earnings are projected to grow by 58.13% per year The Risks Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow See all risks and rewards Have comments on this article? Worried about content? CONTACT with us directly. Alternatively, email the editorial team at (at) justwallst.com. This article from Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account your financial objectives or situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not include the latest price-sensitive company announcements or quality materials. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

