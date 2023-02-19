International flights at JFK Airport have been canceled for the second day in a row due to a power outage

NEW YORK — International flights were canceled at John F. Kennedy International Airport for the second day in a row on Friday due to power failure.

The Port Authority said it expects limited operations to resume Saturday.

CBS2 has learned that a damaged electrical panel was repaired, allowing partial power to be restored, but not enough to fully restore operations at Terminal 1.

Sources said the full restoration required a new electrical transformer, which was in transit from Georgia.

On Friday, at least 44 flights were delayed and 30 canceled after at least 200 delays and 32 cancellations on Thursday.

As of Thursday, many flights were canceled, others rerouted to Terminal 4. Some travelers were even bussed to New Jersey to catch new flights.

“You just have to roll with the punches. It’s an unfortunate situation, but we’re doing the best we can and the airline is trying to accommodate us by moving us to Newark,” Don Corrao said.

The problem started with a minor electrical problem and fire early Thursday morning inside a service room in Terminal 1. It quickly turned into a system-wide problem.

The terminal was unable to accept incoming and outgoing flights. Initially, the passengers were trapped.

“It feels like a movie, it’s not real. I’m still waiting for them to say, ‘It’s a joke!'” said Isabella Bivas, a student at Tuckahoe High School.

“Honestly, it’s just terrible that the whole terminal is closed,” said Jackson Snyder, another Tuckahoe High student.

Jamil Rahman was leading a pilgrimage to Mecca and says his group is heartbroken.

“The airline knows nothing. We know nothing,” he said. “This is the busiest city in the world, how come they don’t have a backup plan for that?”

The Port Authority advised, “JFK Terminal 1 will remain closed on 2/17 due to electrical issues as the Port Authority continues to work with the terminal operator to restore flight operations as soon as possible. Travelers should check with their carriers for flight status before arriving at the airport.“

But not everyone knew how to do this.

“People are arriving at the airport without being told in advance that their flights have been cancelled,” said one traveler.

The problems were not only on the ground. An Air New Zealand flight, which was already eight hours into its journey to JFK, had to make a U-turn and return to New Zealand as there was nowhere to land.

In addition to Air New Zealand, a number of major airlines operate out of Terminal 1, such as Air France, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Lufthansa and Italy’s ITA Airways. Individual airlines can be checked here.

Smart travel website The Points Guy advises: stay updated.

“We really encourage travelers to download their airline’s app, make sure they’re subscribed to push notifications, check sites like Flight Aware to know where your plane is, again, even if you’re not immediately affected by the disruption of Terminal 1.” said Melanie Lieberman, managing editor of global features for The Points Guy.

A group of students from St. Anthony, who were trying to get to Rome on Thursday to sing for the Pope, finally got there on a flight from Newark.

“They were excited despite what seemed like days of torture,” said Brother Joshua DiMauro, with St. John’s High School. Anthony.

The Port Authority now says it expects limited operations to resume on Saturday and will continue a full review of what happened to the private entity that operates Terminal 1.

The Port Authority said Terminal 1 represents only five percent of JFK’s scheduled passenger flights and that it will continue a full review of what happened to the private entity that operates the terminal.