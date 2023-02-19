International
Summary of Research from the 2023 International Stroke Conference
In recent months, NeurologyLive team covered the news and conducted interviews with experts on the latest updates in the clinical care of individuals with stroke, including those with acute stroke and post-stroke.
To wrap up the 2023 International Stroke Conference (ISC), February 8-10, in Dallas, Texas, the team has culled some of the biggest news and in-depth discussions with physicians to provide updates on new developments in the literature and opinions of stroke experts. to spread awareness about the prevention and treatment of the condition.
Click here for more coverage of ISC 2023 from NeurologyLive.
Expert insights
Lee Schwamm, MD, professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, sat down with him NeurologyLive in a meeting interview to discuss key points from the SROKE-AF trial (NCT02700945) including stroke prevention and management of atrial fibrillation. Results from the trial showed that after 3 years of observation, approximately 1 in 5 ischemic stroke patients had atrial fibrillation (AF) monitored by an implantable cardiac monitor (ICM), a 10-fold increase over the standard of care (SOC). He also addressed the importance of the issue of atrial fibrillation in patients and how it could be a contributing factor to future strokes.
Shazam Hussain, MD, FRCP, FANA, director of the Cleveland Clinic’s Cerebrovascular Center, and colleagues collected retrospective data on 14 patients who went directly to angiography (DTA group) versus 52 patients who underwent additional imaging (CTA group) after initial from mobile shock unit.2 Hussein sat with him NeurologyLive after his presentation to discuss the rationale for this type of study and key points the clinical community should be aware of. He also offered perspective on the higher incidence of consecutive occlusions observed in the DTA group, which he contends may have influenced the findings.
On the last day of the meeting, Tudor Jovin, MD, medical director, Cooper Neurological Institute, sat down with NeurologyLive in an interview to provide his clinical perspective on common topics in stroke, including mobile stroke units, neuroprotective agents, and improved patient response time in systems of care. Jovin, who also serves as chairman and chief of neurology at Cooper University Health Care, also compared the research presented at this year’s meeting to last year’s, the differences in topics and how treatment may advance in the future.
Shumei Man, MD, PhD, medical director of stroke at Fairview Hospital, a thrombectomy facility at the Cleveland Clinic, sat down as part of a new iteration of NeuroVoices to discuss her lead study that aimed to see whether close collaborations between acute stroke care team and rehabilitation facility care can improve patient outcomes after ischemic stroke.3 Man also spoke about the need to improve cooperation between the centers and the reasons for readmission.
Recent literature
Blood pressure medications are not safe or effective in reducing high blood pressure readings after endovascular stroke treatment
New findings from the randomized, open-label, phase 2 BEST-II trial (NCT04116112) of 120 patients with acute ischemic stroke suggested that the use of blood pressure medications (BPM) to lower systolic blood pressure immediately after endovascular treatment (EVT) for acute ischemic stroke may not be safe or effective.4 The results shed light on the safety of lowering SBP for patients with acute ischemic stroke after EVT and why individualized blood pressure control may be the way forward.
In the study, patients were randomly assigned to have their systolic blood pressure lowered to a target SBP (n = 40, for SBP lowered to less than or equal to 180 mm Hg; n = 40, SBP to less than than 160 mm Hg; and n = 40 SBP less than 140 mm Hg). Findings showed that mean SBP reached 129 mm Hg in the less than or equal to 180 mm Hg target group, 130 mm Hg in the less than 160 mm Hg target group, and decreased to a mean of 123 mm Hg at less than 140 mm Hg . – the target group.
Investigators enrolled patients with acute ischemic stroke and successful EVT from 3 stroke centers between January 2020 and February 2022. Patients received nicardipine, an antihypertensive drug, within one hour of EVT and were given 24 hours if their SBP was above their target . The primary study outcomes were infarct volume at 36 hours and 90 days, analyzed with the utility-weighted modified Rankin scale score. Limitations included the sample of patients included in the trial, and the results may not be generalizable because patients came from only three stroke centers.
Combination of higher-dose ApTOLL and EVT reduces mortality and disability in ischemic stroke
Findings from a phase 2a study (NCT04734548) evaluating ApTOLL in patients presenting with ischemic stroke showed that the use of TOLL-like receptor 4 (TLR4) antagonist at doses of 0.2 mg/kg within 6 hours of initiation in combination with endovascular treatment (EVT) was safe and associated with reduced mortality and disability at 90 days.5 In the final group of 119 patients, those with ApTOLL 0.2 mg/kg accounted for the lowest percentage of deaths at 90 days (4.76%), followed by the placebo group (16.98%) and the ApTOLL 0.05 mg/kg group (22.5). %).
In the initial part of the phase 1b trial, 32 patients aged 18 to 90 years with large vessel occlusion (LVO) were assigned 4 escalating doses of ApTOLL at 0.025, 0.05, 0.1 and 0.2 mg/kg. There were 6 patients on study drug and 2 patients on placebo in each group to evaluate which dose performed better, thus moving it to the phase 2a part of the trial. At the conclusion of phase 1b, the investigators moved the 0.05 and 0.2 ApTOLL dose groups forward for further evaluation, this time in a larger sample size.
Patients had early Alberta Stroke Program CT scores (ASPECTS) between 5 and 10, and estimated infarct core volume on CT-perfusion that was between 5 and 70 ml.
In addition to better performance on the primary outcome of death, those in the higher-dose ApTOLL group showed reduced brain edema and hemorrhagic transformation at 90 days. At 72 hours poststroke, those on 0.2 mg/kg ApTOLL showed reduced mean infarct volume (29.31cc, 90% CI, 49.28 to 9.34) and National Institute of Stroke Scale (NIHSS) severity score (3.94; 90 % CI at 6.8). 1.02). Additionally, this group showed better disability outcomes at 90 days, as demonstrated by the change in modified Rankin scale score (OR, 0.41; 90% CI, 0.20–0.85).

