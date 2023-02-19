JFK’s Terminal 1 outage ends, power fully restored to international hub – NBC New York





A power outage that crippled one of New York’s major international hubs has been repaired and airport operations are expected to return to normal on Sunday, days after a small fire damaged travel and wreaked untold havoc on passengers around the world. “Limited operations” resumed Saturday at JFK Airport after crews were able to complete repairs and restore power to Terminal 1 overnight, Port Authority officials announced nearly 48 hours after the chaos struck. For several days, airlines were left scrambling to adjust for the out-of-commission terminal. A handful of flights were able to go through nearby airports, but many others were canceled. In one striking example, an inbound flight from Auckland, New Zealand, was forced to turn back mid-flight on Thursday after learning of the airport terminal disruption. Passengers and crew were stranded on the plane for 16 hours and ended up at their original destination. According to the Port Authority, “a fault in the electrical panel, which also caused a small isolated fire during the night that was immediately extinguished”, caused the problem with the electricity. Necessary electrical repairs were completed at JFK Terminal 1 overnight and full power has been restored to the terminal. Safety and security systems are fully operational and other building systems are being tested and brought back online. 1/ — John F. Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) February 18, 2023 The terminal’s air traffic is said to represent only 5% of the airport’s passenger flights. Of Saturday’s scheduled flights in and out of the terminal, the Port Authority said only 10 flights had to be canceled. Twenty-six of the 64 on the schedule would fly as scheduled, while another 18 would be handled out of other terminals and 10 would be sent through nearby airports. The number of cancellations on Saturday was down significantly from the day before, when passengers from 39 canceled flights had to adjust their plans. Passengers stranded at the terminal say they are confused about where to return next. “I’m not sure what’s going on, nobody is aware of the situation, at least it seems like that,” said frustrated passenger Anthony Russo, who was hoping to reach London. “I had a lot planned, I was going to see some friends and now I don’t know what the hell is going on.” On Thursday evening, airlines were hand-writing their flight cancellations because the big electronic board was still out. They gave flyers to the travelers. One from Lufthansa began, “Unfortunately, your flight has been cancelled.” Some travelers said their delayed flights would not take off for days, threatening their travel plans or forcing them to cancel altogether. It’s the latest case of chaos to occur at JFK, although the last two involved air traffic control. JFK Terminal 1 serves Aeroflot, Aero Mexico, Air China, Air France, AirPlus Comet, Alitalia, Austrian Airlines, Cayman Airways, China Airlines, China Eastern, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Lufthansa, Olympic, Royal Air Maroc, Saudi Arabian Airlines and Turkish. SWAPA, the union representing Southwest Airlines pilots, says the way Southwest’s routes are designed is part of the reason the airline has had such a difficult time recovering from winter weather delays and cancellations.

