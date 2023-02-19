The US is the main source of the conflict, says Putin’s spokesman after accusations of crimes against humanity





The United States was seen as the main source of international tensions for supporting Ukraine’s attacks in Crimea, Kremlin spokesman Dimtry Peskov said on Sunday, a day after Vice President Kamala Harris accused Russia of crimes against humanity. There is no willingness or openness to peace initiatives on the part of the collective West, Peskov was quoted as saying by the state-run Tass news agency, which reported that he made the comments about Moscow. Kremlin. PutinTV program on Rossiya 1 TV channel. Peskov was also asked about comments by Victoria Nuland, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, who said Thursday that the United States believes that Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, should be demilitarized at a minimum. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in Moscow in 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP file Calling them legitimate targets in an interview with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Nuland said Washington supports Ukraine’s attacks on military installations on the peninsula. Peskov said her comments underscored the depth of our differences and perhaps also underscored the role of the United States as the main source of current international conflicts. Peskov’s response came a day after Vice President Kamala Harris said the US had determined Russia had committed crimes against humanity in its war against Ukraine. Russian forces have followed a widespread and systematic assault against a civilian population with horrific acts of murder, torture, rape and deportation, Harris told the Munich Security Conference in Germany, citing execution-style killings, beatings and electric shocks. Russia, which has said it is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine to eliminate threats to its security, has denied it has deliberately targeted civilians. Harris’ comments came as top world leaders met in Munich for the conference, which focuses on international security. Russian officials, who are usually invited, were left off the guest list this year. Harris also said Washington was concerned that Beijing had deepened its relationship with Moscow since the invasion. Four US officials familiar with the matter later told NBC News that China may provide non-lethal military aid to Russia for use in Ukraine. The Biden administration said it was concerned that China was considering sending additional lethal aid. The officials declined to give details about the non-lethal military aid, but said it could include equipment for the spring offensive, such as uniforms or even body armor. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi met on Saturday after the Munich Security Conference, and a source familiar with the conversation said Chinese aid was a key topic of conversation. Blinken and other US officials shared information about Chinese aid to Russia with allies and partners at the conference. China has refrained from condemning the Russian invasion, taking care to avoid violating international sanctions. She did not comment on the claims of US officials. Putin, whose dependence on China has deepened amid international isolation over his war, acknowledged last year that Beijing had questions and concerns about the conflict.

