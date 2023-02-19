International
Blinken warns Chinese foreign minister that balloon attack ‘must never happen again’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday at an international security conference in Munich, marking the first high-level contact between the US and China since the US downed a Chinese surveillance balloon two weeks ago .
In their hour-long meeting, Blinken told Wang that Beijing’s surveillance program had been “exposed to the world.”
“I condemned the incursion of the PRC surveillance balloon and stressed that it must never happen again,” Blinken said in a tweet, referring to the People’s Republic of China.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement that Blinken “made clear that the United States will not stand for any violation of our sovereignty and that the PRC high altitude observation balloon program — which has entered the airspace of over 40 countries on five continents — has been exposed to the world,” Price said.
Blinken canceled a trip to Beijing earlier this month because of the balloon incident, which has become a major point of contention between the two countries. A conference meeting in Germany was widely anticipated.
Blinken also told Wang that the US does not seek conflict with China, repeating a standard talking point the Biden administration has made since taking office.
“The United States will compete and stand unapologetically for our values and interests, but that we do not want conflict with the PRC and we are not looking for a new Cold War,” Price said. Blinken “stressed the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue and open lines of communication at all times.”
In addition to the balloon incident, Price said Blinken had repeated a warning to China about providing assistance to Russia to help in its fight against Ukraine, including helping Moscow avoid sanctions that the West has imposed on Russia.
“I warned China against providing material support to Russia,” Blinken said in his tweet. “I also stressed the importance of keeping the lines of communication open.”
Earlier on Saturday, Wang had repeated Beijing’s criticism of the United States for the balloon downing, arguing that the move did not show US strength.
Beijing insists the white orb that crashed off the coast of the Carolinas on February 4 was simply an errant civilian plane used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and had only limited “self-driving” capabilities. But US officials said that the balloon had equipment that was “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” including “numerous antennae” that were “likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications,” according to a statement from a senior State Department official.
Wang, director of the Central Commission’s Foreign Affairs Office, repeated the claim in a speech at the conference and accused the US of violating international legal norms in destroying the facility with a missile fired by a US warplane.
“The actions do not show that the US is big and strong, but depict the opposite,” Wang said.
Wang also accused the US of denying China’s economic advances and seeking to hinder its further development.
“What we hope from the US is a pragmatic and positive approach to China that allows us to work together,” Wang said.
His comments came shortly before a speech at the conference by Vice President Kamala Harris, who did not mention the balloon controversy or respond to Wang’s comments. She stressed the importance of maintaining “order based on international rules”.
She said Washington is “concerned that Beijing has deepened its relationship with Moscow since the beginning of the war” in Ukraine and that “looking forward, any move by China to provide lethal support to Russia would only reward aggression, would to continue the killing and would further undermine the rules. -based order.”
