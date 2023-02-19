World and International News – February 19, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS 1. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit India in March 2023 to sign the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) and improve relations. 2. India Business Council – UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) was launched on Saturday to promote bilateral trade and investment between India and the UAE, marking the first anniversary of the India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement -EBA (CEPA) to strengthen economic ties and facilitate the common goal of increasing bilateral trade and investment. 3. Twelve cheetahs from South Africa to arrive at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. 4. Qatar lifts temporary import ban on frozen seafood from India. 5. Professor Meghana Pandit has been appointed CEO of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, becoming the trust’s first female boss. WORLD NEWS 1. South Africa begins joint military exercise with Russia-China. 2. Nepal plane crash: Human error is suspected after the disaster. Investigators say the plane’s engines lost thrust after they “knocked out” during landing at Pokhara airport. Human error may have caused the Yeti Airlines plane to crash in Nepal last month, killing 72 people. 3. NASA has developed technology that can remotely detect the smallest body movements to be used by disaster relief teams in earthquake-hit Turkey. 4. Ukrainian officials reported two explosions in the western Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi on Saturday, attributing them to Kalibr missiles they say were fired by Russian forces from the Black Sea. 5. Bulgarian authorities arrested seven people in connection with an abandoned truck in which 18 people were found dead, police said Saturday. The bodies were discovered on Friday. The dead are suspected to be immigrants from Afghanistan, who entered Bulgaria through Turkey. 6. Japan and China will hold security talks next week, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Saturday. 7. American authorities have approved the deployment of helicopters with snipers to hunt wild cows in New Mexico. The four-day cull will target around 150 stray cows that environmentalists say are destroying ecosystems of endangered species. 8. The Spanish government passed a historic law granting paid medical leave to women suffering from severe menstrual pain, a first for any European country. These holiday facilities are available in a handful of countries including Japan, Indonesia and Zambia. 9. North Korea launches ballistic missiles to strengthen nuclear capacity. Its latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile was intended to further bolster its lethal nuclear strike capacity against its rivals, as it threatened additional forceful steps in response to planned military training between the United States and South Korea. To join the daily news send request

