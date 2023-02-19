Booking car rental reservations leaves travelers stranded at Orlando International Airport WFTV





ORLANDO, Fla. – Customers at Orlando International Airport said they have rental reservations but can’t pick up cars. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 NEWS FOR EYEWITNESS LIVE < Customers physically showed Channel 9 their reservations that they had made and paid for months ago. When they reached the counter, the rental agencies told them that there were no cars available. Hundreds of people were waiting in long lines Friday to get cars, and some said it was their second day in a row. Families were forced to take Ubers to their hotels while they worked to figure out what to do next. Read: OIA officials approve management firm to oversee Terminal C operations ahead of busy Spring Break Booking car rentals leaves travelers with bookings stuck at OIA Customers physically showed Channel 9 their reservation and said the rental agencies told them there were no cars. (WFTV/WFTV) Travelers said they were frustrated as they tried to start their holidays. I have eight people, four children and four adults so I need a car, said Tammy Pelland. I need a big car. Some travelers spent the night in garages, hoping to get lucky and get a car coming in. The rental car companies told them to try again another day. Read: Newly Built Brightline Train Heads to Central Florida Traveler Darlene Ghents said her family couldn’t pick up their car Saturday, even though they made a reservation weeks in advance. We made calls, (and) no one could help on the phone, she said. They tell you to go online (but) nobody can help you, so we’re all stuck. They were able to book for Sunday, but after speaking with the rental agency, Ghents said she’s not convinced the situation will be fixed by then. She said, Well, you have it booked, but we don’t know if it will be there tomorrow, Ghents said. Read: Daytona Beach launches $12 million project to improve a major corridor Ghents said the rental company told her there was a mix-up with the reservation and now there aren’t enough cars to accommodate the reservations. The most important reservation appears on Hertz, Budget and Dollar and Thrifty. Channel 9 reached out to those companies for an explanation and to see if there are cars for people waiting. Check back for updates on this story at Eyewitness News. Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV, and click here to stream News Channel 9 Eyewitness live. 2023 Cox Media Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wftv.com/news/local/backup-rental-cars-leaves-travelers-with-reservations-stranded-oia/E45HI5NO2VHWDPHJUUT4DC436I/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos