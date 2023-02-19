Iran International editor says Tehran threatens ‘spinning out of control’ after TV channel forced out of UK | UK news





A UK-based Iranian broadcaster forced to move due to threats from Tehran has been guarded by armed police and the situation is "spinning out of control", a senior editor has said. Iran International TV has been is forced to move its headquarters from west London to Washington DC in the US after police warned of "immediate and credible threats to the lives of their journalists", the station said. The channel said it had "reluctantly" closed its west London studios in Chiswick, but its staff "refuse to be silenced by these cowardly threats". After the decision, editor Niusha Boghrati told Sky News: "Threats have turned into a reality of terrorism. "This is what the Meteorological Police told us. The threats were so real this time that he was forced to ask us to move the operation abroad.





0:55

“Threats from Tehran turned into terrorism”

“It was hard to believe. “The Met Police have heavily guarded the location of the London office with armed police, but it now seems to be getting out of hand. It was very significant. “When you enter this arena as a journalist covering the Islamic government, you know there will be consequences. We have been living with these consequences for several years. “Threats, pressure on journalists is not something new, but threats of assassination and kidnapping are an extreme that we have not experienced before.” Scotland Yard revealed that police and MI5 had foiled 15 plots since the start of 2022 to kidnap or kill UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the Iranian regime. Image:

Television studios in west London

On Monday, a man was arrested in the area around the TV studio and charged with terrorism offenses in connection with the surveillance of the company’s headquarters, police said. Boghrati said the station’s coverage of the protests and the “greater goal” of seeking the truth about the people of Iran will not stop. He added: “It has been a challenging time but we have managed to keep the operation running 24/7. “The greater goal will keep us all going.” Read more:

Iranian missile shipment intercepted by Royal Navy

Wanted protest leader says ‘people have become braver’ A Home Office spokesman said: “Media freedom is a vital part of our society and journalists should be able to investigate and report independently without fear. “We will not tolerate any threats against media organizations or journalists. We know that the Iranian regime has created a pattern of this type of behavior that is completely unacceptable, but unfortunately typical of the regime and its lack of respect for basic rights. “The police are continuing to work in response to this threat. We will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to protect individuals in the UK against any threat from the Iranian state.”

