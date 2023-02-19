International
The relocation of Iran’s international studios to the US draws global reactions
The announcement by Iran International TV that it is moving its studio operations to Washington DC over threats from the Islamic Republic has prompted reactions around the world.
Following a significant escalation of state-sponsored threats from Iran and advice from the Metropolitan Police, Iran International TV announced on February 18 that it has reluctantly closed its London studios and moved its broadcast to Washington DC.
Head of Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP), Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes in London confirmed that they will continue to work closely with intelligence partners and others to investigate potential threats posed by Iran against a number of individuals based in the Kingdom of United, to support those affected and put measures in place to keep them safe, including safety safeguards such as open armament the police presence was concentrated around the west London offices of the Persian language media company.
Most notably, this has involved police and MI5 working together to foil 15 plots since the start of 2022 to kidnap or even kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime, it said. in the statement.
Jukes added that in light of the ongoing investigation following the arrest of a man last weekend in the area, and despite extraordinary security measures, we still have serious concerns for the safety of people working at this company, referring to the arrest and indictment of the Austrian citizen Magomed-Husejn Dovtaev30, for allegedly gathering information of a kind that might be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism in London’s Chiswick Business Park, home to the offices of Volant Media UK Ltd., owner of Iran International.
The news may also be of concern to members of the wider Iranian diaspora in the UK. If anyone has concerns for their safety or that of someone else, then they should contact their local police, the statement added.
But there were also some questions about why Britain would advise a media outlet to leave London because of threats from a rogue state and whether the move would mean giving in to threats. A former US State Department adviser, Gabriel Noronha, tweeted: What good is freedom of the press if UK authorities won’t protect their journalists from hostile states? This is the BASIC duty of a government!
The story has been widely covered by many media outlets, including The Sunday Times, Sky News, The Guardian, Daily Telegraph, Evening Standard and LBC radio in London, as well as several German and French newspapers and news websites.
Front page of The Sunday Times
In an interview with the BBC after the decision to move the broadcast to Washington, Mahmood Enayat, general manager of Iran International TV, said, I can’t believe it has come to this. A foreign state has posed such a significant threat to the British public on British soil that we must move. Let’s be clear that this is not just a threat to our TV station, but to the British public in general. Furthermore, this is an attack on the values of sovereignty, security and free speech that the UK has always held dear… We refuse to be silenced by these cowardly threats. We will continue to broadcast. We are undeterred.
Iran International was warnedby the authorities in November that its journalists were under threat from Iranian agents, and the Metropolitan Police took steps to tighten security around the networks office in the area.
The channel’s broadcasts have gained particular prominence since popular protests against the regime have swept Iran since September following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the country’s “hijab police”. Iranian officials have repeatedly threatened Iran International and other foreign-based Persian broadcasters since the protests began when the government blocked the Internet to deny the population news and information. Iran’s Intelligence Ministry describes the channel as a terrorist organization.
Its operatives and associates will be pursued by the Intelligence Ministry, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said in November. And from now on, any kind of connection with this terrorist organization will be considered as an introduction to terrorism and a threat to the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
In the same month, the broadcaster said the Metropolitan Police warned that two of its British-Iranian journalists had faced threats from Iran that represented an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and the lives of their families.
Amid repeated threats from the Islamic Republic against Iran Internationals journalists,The UK government pledged in Decemberto increase protection for Iranian journalists based in London.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had pledged during a session of Parliament on 13 December that the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), in partnership with the Home Office, had ensured that Iranian journalists were protected by British police.
The UK remains absolutely determined to ensure that Iran does not terrorize people within this country. We will always resist aggression from foreign nations, he noted, adding, “We will absolutely not tolerate threats, especially against journalists who highlight what is happening in Iran, or indeed any other individual who lives in the UK.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.iranintl.com/en/202302190997
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wolverine Voice Actor Reveals He’s Already Working On Season 2 In Now-Deleted Social Media Post
- ODU Women’s Golf Ties for seventh at The Show at Spanish Trail
- Why Rishi Sunak must ignore Boris Johnson’s Brexit warning
- Bollywood Actors on Spree Signing in South Films
- Sensitive US military emails are spreading online
- Cal starts Final Homestand against Washington
- Inside Trump’s Grand Jury That Investigated Election Interference
- Batman: One Bad Day – Clayface #1: An Actor’s Tantrum
- How uncle saved newborn niece after mother gave birth under earthquake rubble
- Julian Sands update: Authorities desperate to find missing actor as storms delay search efforts
- An arrest in the shooting death of a Catholic bishop in Los Angeles
- Jansen Panettiere Dead: ‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Was 28