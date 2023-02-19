The relocation of Iran’s international studios to the US draws global reactions

The announcement by Iran International TV that it is moving its studio operations to Washington DC over threats from the Islamic Republic has prompted reactions around the world.

Following a significant escalation of state-sponsored threats from Iran and advice from the Metropolitan Police, Iran International TV announced on February 18 that it has reluctantly closed its London studios and moved its broadcast to Washington DC.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP), Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes in London confirmed that they will continue to work closely with intelligence partners and others to investigate potential threats posed by Iran against a number of individuals based in the Kingdom of United, to support those affected and put measures in place to keep them safe, including safety safeguards such as open armament the police presence was concentrated around the west London offices of the Persian language media company.

Most notably, this has involved police and MI5 working together to foil 15 plots since the start of 2022 to kidnap or even kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime, it said. in the statement.

Jukes added that in light of the ongoing investigation following the arrest of a man last weekend in the area, and despite extraordinary security measures, we still have serious concerns for the safety of people working at this company, referring to the arrest and indictment of the Austrian citizen Magomed-Husejn Dovtaev30, for allegedly gathering information of a kind that might be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism in London’s Chiswick Business Park, home to the offices of Volant Media UK Ltd., owner of Iran International.

The news may also be of concern to members of the wider Iranian diaspora in the UK. If anyone has concerns for their safety or that of someone else, then they should contact their local police, the statement added.

But there were also some questions about why Britain would advise a media outlet to leave London because of threats from a rogue state and whether the move would mean giving in to threats. A former US State Department adviser, Gabriel Noronha, tweeted: What good is freedom of the press if UK authorities won’t protect their journalists from hostile states? This is the BASIC duty of a government!

The story has been widely covered by many media outlets, including The Sunday Times, Sky News, The Guardian, Daily Telegraph, Evening Standard and LBC radio in London, as well as several German and French newspapers and news websites.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56%"/> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.0156%"/>

Front page of The Sunday Times

In an interview with the BBC after the decision to move the broadcast to Washington, Mahmood Enayat, general manager of Iran International TV, said, I can’t believe it has come to this. A foreign state has posed such a significant threat to the British public on British soil that we must move. Let’s be clear that this is not just a threat to our TV station, but to the British public in general. Furthermore, this is an attack on the values ​​of sovereignty, security and free speech that the UK has always held dear… We refuse to be silenced by these cowardly threats. We will continue to broadcast. We are undeterred.

Iran International was warnedby the authorities in November that its journalists were under threat from Iranian agents, and the Metropolitan Police took steps to tighten security around the networks office in the area.

The channel’s broadcasts have gained particular prominence since popular protests against the regime have swept Iran since September following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the country’s “hijab police”. Iranian officials have repeatedly threatened Iran International and other foreign-based Persian broadcasters since the protests began when the government blocked the Internet to deny the population news and information. Iran’s Intelligence Ministry describes the channel as a terrorist organization.

Its operatives and associates will be pursued by the Intelligence Ministry, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said in November. And from now on, any kind of connection with this terrorist organization will be considered as an introduction to terrorism and a threat to the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the same month, the broadcaster said the Metropolitan Police warned that two of its British-Iranian journalists had faced threats from Iran that represented an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and the lives of their families.

Amid repeated threats from the Islamic Republic against Iran Internationals journalists,The UK government pledged in Decemberto increase protection for Iranian journalists based in London.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had pledged during a session of Parliament on 13 December that the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), in partnership with the Home Office, had ensured that Iranian journalists were protected by British police.

The UK remains absolutely determined to ensure that Iran does not terrorize people within this country. We will always resist aggression from foreign nations, he noted, adding, “We will absolutely not tolerate threats, especially against journalists who highlight what is happening in Iran, or indeed any other individual who lives in the UK.