Pakistan International Airlines reduces ticket prices for students Tens of thousands of Pakistani students study in China. Photo: sockagphoto | Shutterstock



Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced that it will provide additional fare reductions for students. The carrier will now offer up to 27% discount for students traveling from Pakistan to China.

ANP increases the student discount The Pakistani airline first announced fare reductions for students in December, with discounts initially applied to those flying between Beijing and Islamabad before the offer was extended to its Islamabad-Chengdu route. Photo: Jake Hardiman | Simple flight As reported by The Nation, Pakistan International Airlines will further increase its fare reductions for students flying to China by up to 27%. Additionally, the airline has announced that a Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing round trip is now priced at RMB 12,050 ($1,755) including all taxes. SIMPLE VIDEO OF THE DAY Pakistan and China enjoy strong foreign relations, with many comparing their ‘special relationship’ to other famous diplomatic relations such as the US and the UK. According to University World News, over 28,000 Pakistani students were studying in China before the COVID pandemic – Pakistanis were one of a select few nationalities allowed to return in the summer of 2022, with PIA transporting the first 90 students to China on a special. flight to Xi’an in June. In fact, Pakistani authorities arranged the return of over 5,800 students during this period, with many more returning to China since it lifted restrictions earlier this year. Two weekly flights to China PIA currently operates scheduled flights to two destinations in China – Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) and Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport (CTU) – out of its base at Islamabad International Airport (ISB), operating a weekly service to Beijing on Wednesday and a week. flight to Chengdu on Sundays. The carrier strengthened its presence in China last year after launching its Islamabad-Chengdu route in July. In March 2022, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) granted ANP additional operating licenses to serve more Chinese destinations – before that, the airline was only allowed to operate flights to Beijing. UK auditors complete review A team from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) arrived in Pakistan earlier this month to conduct a 12-day audit of PIA and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), which ended on Friday . “” data-modal-id=”single-image-modal” data-modal-container-id=”single-image-modal-container” data-img-caption=””””> Next month, a team from The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) will conduct its audit to determine whether ANP will be allowed to resume operations in European airspace – the airline was banned from European airspace in May 2020 following a fatal crash over Karachi and has hit numerous hurdles in its recertification process. If the audit passes, ANP and other PCAA-certified airlines will be able to resume flights to the EU. Do you think more airlines should offer initiatives like student fare reductions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. Source: nation, World University News

