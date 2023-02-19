Bangladeshi international students killed in Toronto crash identified





Three international students killed in a freeway accident in Toronto last week have been identified by the Consulate General of Bangladesh. A car traveling at an extremely high rate of speed on the 427 Freeway flew over a concrete ramp, landed in a ditch and then hit another concrete wall before bursting into flames late Monday night, police said. Ontario Provincial Police said four international students from Bangladesh, who were living in Toronto, were ejected from the car. A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy who were sitting in the back seats were pronounced dead on the highway, and a 20-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat died after being taken to a hospital, police said. . The three students who died were Arian Alam Dipto, Shahriar Mahir Khan and Angela Shreya Baroi, Consul General Lutfor Rahman said. Rahman said the 21-year-old driver, Nibir Kumar, is the son of Bangladeshi folk singer Kumar Bishwajit and remains in a Toronto hospital in critical condition. “The Consulate General expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and prays for their eternal peace and for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Rahman wrote in a statement. Rizwan Ibn Ahmed, who identified himself as a friend of Dipto, said he enjoyed food, video games and hanging out with his close friends and family. Dipto had “a very friendly, cheery and cheerful personality” and dreamed of studying abroad in Bangladesh, he said. Ayeman Rashid, who identified himself on Facebook as a close friend of Khan, said he was “a very humble guy with manners for everyone”. Khan’s family previously told CBC Toronto that he moved to Toronto from Bangladesh last month. The 17-year-old was a student at George Brown College. A visitation for Baroi is set for Monday evening in Toronto’s west end, while a service for Dipto and Khan is set for Monday in the city’s east end. Baroi’s family is holding a visitation for him in Toronto on Sunday evening. A second-year business student at York University, her aunt Mila Dhaki told CBC Toronto last week that Baroi came to Canada in 2020. Her goal was to become an accountant to take over her family’s clothing business back home in Bangladesh. She was in the passenger seat and was pulled from the burning wreckage alive before dying in hospital. Families of the victims are working to have their bodies repatriated to Bangladesh after the memorial services, Rahman said in an interview. This story was produced with financial assistance from Meta and the Canadian Press News Fellowship. Meta is not involved in the editorial process.

