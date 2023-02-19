International Fly Fishing Film Festival Returns to Duluth Feb. 26 – Duluth News Tribune





DULUTH The Arrowhead Fly Fishers and Gitchee Gumee Trout Unlimited are sponsoring the IF4 International Fly Fishing Film Festival on February 26 at Clyde Iron Works. It’s the first time since 2020 that IF4 has come to Duluth. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m., and movies will begin at 4:00 p.m. There will be exhibitions, exhibitors, raffles and prizes too. Short films from around the world focus on the essence of fly fishing: the pursuit of wild spaces and peaceful places. Funds raised support local conservation efforts. Tickets are $18 in advance at Superior Fly Angler in Superior and Great Lakes Fly Shop in Duluth. They can be purchased online in advance for $18 plus a fee showclix.com/event/if42023duluthmn . Tickets will be available at the door for $20. READ MORE AT NORTHLAND OUTDOORS: I first caught wind of the quail resurgence in October, when a hunting buddy shot one while out for sharptails during our annual hen roundup on our northwest Minnesota getaway. Supporters say non-toxic alternatives are improving and that mushrooms need not die from lead poisoning. Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of Butterflies of the North Woods and Spiders of the North Woods, among others. Contact her via Katie Rohman at [email protected] Stop by and say “hi” at the Duluth Sport Show. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Report for the week of February 13. The wind calms down from this past week and the temperatures return. The event is held at Island Lake Reservoir near Duluth. Mike Schrage of Duluth wanted to go to Africa for the hunt of a lifetime. He has returned four times. Editors Note: Some events may have been canceled after publication time. Please check with local organizers. Email events to [email protected] The plan is to move the northwest deer into Carlton and southern St. Louis counties. Proposals will be accepted online until March 1. A Duluth family took a smaller, Class B motorhome on a two-month Great American road trip and loved it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/sports/northland-outdoors/international-fly-fishing-film-festival-returns-to-duluth-on-feb-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos