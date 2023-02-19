International
European Ladies Tour: Lydia Ko wins by one shot at Aramco Saudi Ladies International | Golf News
Aditi Ashok extends lead at Race 2023 Costa del Sol standings by finishing second and one stroke behind Lydia Ko; Lexi Thompson one of three players sharing third place in Saudi Arabia
Last Updated: 02/19/23 4:18 PM
World No. 1 Lydia Ko fired a final-round 68 to secure a one-shot victory and her second Aramco Saudi Ladies International title.
The New Zealander started Sunday on a shooting lead at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, posting rounds of 64, 69 and 66 over the first three days, with Ko canceling an open birdie with a putt on the par-four next.
Ko bogeyed the sixth and 10th before taking advantage of the par-five 13th with a 12-foot birdie at the 17th to move her to 21-under and give her the only lead for the first time on the last day.
A bogey on the 18th sealed Ko’s victory, with Magical Kenya Ladies Open winner Aditi Ashok moving back into second place after also shooting a four-under 68 on the final day.
“I’m two for two on this golf course,” Ko said. “Obviously something was going for me! I don’t think I was setting myself up for a lot of birdie opportunities on the front nine, but I knew every hole could be a birdie opportunity, so that was the mindset and I wanted it to be aggressive.
Overnight leader Lilia Vu looked for one last birdie to force a play-off but ended up making the last semi-final and posting a final round 71, with Lexi Thompson and Manon De Roey also finishing two strikes in tied third.
Thompson bogeyed six of her opening 10 holes on her way to a six-under 66, while De Roey topped the leaderboard on the final day with a round of 63.
“Today I was very solid throughout my match,” said De Roey. “I think I just had one bad shot. So happy to finish with a birdie and have a good start to the LET season to build some confidence for the rest of the year.”
Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen finished sixth overall at 17-under par with England’s Georgia Hall a shot back in seventh.
LPGA Tour Golf
February 23, 2023, 12:30 p.m
Live in
Japan’s Nasa Hataoka was eighth with 15-way while Korea’s Hae Ran Ryu and Switzerland’s Albane Valenzuela rounded out the top 10.
What is expected next?
The Ladies European Tour season heads to South Africa for back-to-back events, with the Joburg Ladies Open taking place at Modderfontein Golf Club from March 1-4 before the South African Investor Women’s Open at Steenberg Golf Club next week.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/golf/news/12176/12815264/ladies-european-tour-lydia-ko-claims-one-shot-victory-at-aramco-saudi-ladies-international
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SRK as hero at 57 while Dil Se co-star Manisha Koirala as hero’s mother at 52
- No. 17/22 Women’s Basketballs defense too much for West Virginia, 74-48
- Kate Middleton wears a white one-shoulder dress
- Can COVID-19 vaccination cause miscarriage in pregnant women?
- Xi Jinping launches his non-Western modernization model
- Jokowi today appoints HIPMI management for 2022-2025 term of service
- Judd Apatow mocked Tom Cruise’s height at DGA Awards | Entertainment
- REITs focus on the Indian market; invests Rs 7,600 cr in one week
- Staff say ‘I couldn’t believe it’ when Google received layoff emails for cutting staff in Singapore, Singapore News
- Imran Khan calls on PTI workers to uphold the sanctity of justice
- Imran Khan calls on PTI workers to uphold the sanctity of justice
- The Last of Us episode 6 release date, time, channel and plot