European Ladies Tour: Lydia Ko wins by one shot at Aramco Saudi Ladies International | Golf News





Aditi Ashok extends lead at Race 2023 Costa del Sol standings by finishing second and one stroke behind Lydia Ko; Lexi Thompson one of three players sharing third place in Saudi Arabia



Highlights from day four of the Saudi Ladies International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

Highlights from day four of the Saudi Ladies International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club World No. 1 Lydia Ko fired a final-round 68 to secure a one-shot victory and her second Aramco Saudi Ladies International title. The New Zealander started Sunday on a shooting lead at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, posting rounds of 64, 69 and 66 over the first three days, with Ko canceling an open birdie with a putt on the par-four next. Ko bogeyed the sixth and 10th before taking advantage of the par-five 13th with a 12-foot birdie at the 17th to move her to 21-under and give her the only lead for the first time on the last day. I tweet Due to your consent preferences, you are unable to view this Privacy Options A bogey on the 18th sealed Ko’s victory, with Magical Kenya Ladies Open winner Aditi Ashok moving back into second place after also shooting a four-under 68 on the final day. “I’m two for two on this golf course,” Ko said. “Obviously something was going for me! I don’t think I was setting myself up for a lot of birdie opportunities on the front nine, but I knew every hole could be a birdie opportunity, so that was the mindset and I wanted it to be aggressive. Lydia Ko also won the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in 2021 Overnight leader Lilia Vu looked for one last birdie to force a play-off but ended up making the last semi-final and posting a final round 71, with Lexi Thompson and Manon De Roey also finishing two strikes in tied third. Thompson bogeyed six of her opening 10 holes on her way to a six-under 66, while De Roey topped the leaderboard on the final day with a round of 63. Lexi Thompson finished the week tied for third at 19-under “Today I was very solid throughout my match,” said De Roey. “I think I just had one bad shot. So happy to finish with a birdie and have a good start to the LET season to build some confidence for the rest of the year.” Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen finished sixth overall at 17-under par with England’s Georgia Hall a shot back in seventh. LPGA Tour Golf Live in Japan’s Nasa Hataoka was eighth with 15-way while Korea’s Hae Ran Ryu and Switzerland’s Albane Valenzuela rounded out the top 10. What is expected next? The Ladies European Tour season heads to South Africa for back-to-back events, with the Joburg Ladies Open taking place at Modderfontein Golf Club from March 1-4 before the South African Investor Women’s Open at Steenberg Golf Club next week.

