International artist opens new exhibit at Rochester Art Center – ABC 6 News





(ABC 6 News) – For those looking to escape the winter blues, it’s opening weekend for a new art exhibit called “Wellness and Art” at the Rochester Art Center. The exhibition was created by international artist, Anne Labovitz, a project she has been working on for the past two years. In total, she says she spent more than 8,000 hours on the exhibit. The purpose of the exhibition is to show the connection between art and well-being. Labovitz said her vision behind the creation was driven by the question, “Can color, light and atmosphere provide a pathway to well-being?” She says there is no better time to discuss the welfare of society than now. “Because of the global pandemic and our aging population and the mental health crisis we have in this country, it’s very timely to think about emotional, mental, physical and spiritual well-being in that way,” she explained. “My way of doing that is through these metaphors and this artwork.” Labotiz uses color and light, so that every visitor feels many emotions during the walk. “I hope they feel better than when they got here and I hope they find some comfort level,” Labovitz said. “They take home a sticker that offers an opinion or listen to the interviews in the QR code and hopefully find some comfort.” Light had a major impact on many pieces, some lit by thousands of bulbs. Labovitz said she used light as a tool because it is important to remember that light does not exist without darkness. “Think about the deepest, darkest, hardest moments we all have and then the lighter, more joyful moments. In a way, as a metaphor, we need the darkness to understand and appreciate when we have a lighter moment.” Participation in the art itself is also important to Labovitz. What was once a wall full of empty hooks is now filled with dozens of artist-created 6×6 squares. Each has a unique message, thought or drawing made by visitors to the exhibition. The most eye-catching art in the exhibit is the 40-foot-tall sculpture that suspends three stories in the middle of the art center. Labovitz says the exhibit is for anyone and everyone to learn, grow and feel their emotions. “You as a viewer will have the opportunity to experience the artwork. but also to create your own. That moment where you create your own is really a place where you can experience the benefits of being creative and expressing yourself,” she added. The exhibition will be on display at the Rochester Art Center until July 30. For more information and tickets, click here. For related stories: Mayzie Olson Rochester Art Center Rochester

