Lydia Ko wins 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International | LPGA

The world number one wins the Aramco Saudi Ladies International for the second time

Aditi Ashok extends lead at Race 2023 on the Costa del Sol

Lydia Ko shot a final round of 68 (-4) to triumph and record a one-shot victory in the 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund.

New Zealand went into the final day in second place, just one shot off the lead, posting rounds of 64, 69 and 66 on the first three days.

It was a good start for the world number one with a birdie at the first, before a dropped shot at the second, but she soon picked up another birdie at the sixth.

Three more birdies on her back nine were enough for Ko to seal victory with a 21-under total.

“I’m two for two on this golf course,” Ko said. “It’s clear that something is wrong with me! This is a golf course where, in the last few days and when I played in 2021, there were some players coming from behind who would shoot low scores, so I just wanted to focus on my game.

“I don’t think I was setting myself up for a lot of birdie opportunities on the front nine, but I knew every hole could be a birdie opportunity, so that was the mindset and I wanted to be aggressive.

“The 18th hole was a lot uglier than I would have liked to imagine, but in the end it’s definitely nice to win this week.”

It was a great start to the 2023 season for Ko, who will now head to Thailand to play on the LPGA Tour.

But only her birdie at 17 took the two-time Major champion outright and she went on to win the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at Royal Greens for the second time.

“The scoreboard is right behind the green so it was really hard to miss,” she explained. “I was more curious to come last because you can make an eagle like Lilia [Vu] did yesterday, so did Emi [Pedersen].

“With this pin position I knew it was going to be tricky but I just wanted to hit some good shots. I had a very good second shot to set up for a wedge. It was a little more stressful than I would have liked, but it doesn’t matter how you do it.

“I was just very grateful. A lot of great things are happening, especially in the last few months again and again. You don’t know if this is true or not, but I’ve been trying to enjoy being out on the golf course!

“I am playing with the best in the world. The field this week was really good so I knew it would be a challenge. The first of the year is really hard because you have nothing to support yourself. You don’t know if you will play well or badly. The start definitely helped, I stayed really patient and I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be.”

Aditi Ashok’s excellent 2023 continued as she also shot a round of 68 (-4) to finish tied for second outright at 20-under-par.

The Indian star made a bogey on the fifth hole but quickly reeled off three consecutive birdies on holes seven to nine before adding two more on the 15th and 16th.

“It was very good. I think 20 on this golf course with the wind we had on some of those days is a pretty good score,” said the four-time LET winner.

“I knew I had to make some birdies. I knew where I stood after nine when I saw the leaderboard. I didn’t do much until 14. Yesterday I did three of the last four, so I tried to think it was still possible today. I ended up birdieing two of the last four, which was good.”

Three players finished in a share of third place with Belgium’s Manon De Roey along with American duo Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu on 19-under par.

It was a remarkable finals day for De Roey, who shot a bogey-free 63 and joined four other players in hitting the score around the Royal Greens.

“Today, I was very solid throughout my game actually. I think I just had a bad shot,” said De Roey, who finished fourth in the 2022 Race to the Costa del Sol.

“I could just watch a putt and it went in. Today and then Friday were two days where it was really good and I was just seeing the ball go into the hole.

“I definitely knew I had a chance at 62 because I left my eagle putt too short. I was a little nervous on that putt, I had some shaky hands.

“I’m still happy I hit the green because that was also very nerve-wracking. I only had a 7-iron for 191 yards, so I’ll take that. I took one less club because I thought I had some adrenaline.

“Very happy to finish with a birdie and to have a good start to the LET season to build some confidence for the rest of the year.”

Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen finished sixth overall at 17-under par with England’s Georgia Hall a shot back in seventh.

Japan’s Nasa Hataoka was tied for eighth at 15, while Korea’s Hae Ran Ryu and Switzerland’s Albane Valenzuela rounded out the top 10 at 14-under.

At the 2023 Race to the Costa del Sol, Ashok extended her lead at the top of the standings by adding 480 points to have a total of 1,210 points from the first three events.

Sweden’s Maja Stark is second on 500 points, Belgium’s De Roey is third on 428.13 points with England’s Alice Hewson fourth (387 points) and Sweden’s Linn Grant fifth (320 points).