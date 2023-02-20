Advanced lifeguard surveillance skills | Royal Life Saving Society

International
Effective supervision by lifeguards is a critical preventive step to ensure client safety. Unfortunately, with limited time for training and continuing professional development, it is often neglected in favor of focusing on rescue and emergency response skills. While we can all understand why, this situation is not ideal.
Fortunately, there is a growing body of research about the visual, cognitive, and physical challenges lifeguards face when overseeing an aquatic environment, often under difficult circumstances.
This online learning module combines the latest research with the practical experience and expertise of Royal Life Saving Lifeguards and Lifeguard trainers to deliver a learning experience that covers innovative, technical content in a highly engaging and easy-to-digest format. The module is aimed at lifeguards with a degree of experience who are looking to assess and extend their current knowledge and skills, as well as fulfill their professional development obligations.
She will:
- Ask lifeguards to reflect on their knowledge, skills and training to date.
- Ask the lifeguards to analyze their experiences supervising a pool and the internal and external challenges they have faced.
- Identify these challenges, known and unknown, and explain why they exist.
- provide a range of strategies and solutions to overcome these challenges and describe a range of best practice techniques; some of which should be familiar to rescuers and others that will be new and can be added to their skill set.
The combination of knowledge building and practical advice and strategies will give rescuers the ability to undertake surveillance and scanning with increased confidence and clarity; reducing the likelihood of errors and ultimately reducing risk to customers, themselves and the organization they work for.
The module features a highly visual design and includes a series of animated and image-based video presentations, together with visual exercises to complete the requirements and regular knowledge checks. Topic 1 allows lifeguards to review and reflect on their initial training and current skills, while Topic 2 takes a deep dive into how vision, cognitive processing, attention, memory and physiology work together, or don’t work together , to influence effective supervision.
The module will last approximately 40 minutes and participants are required to complete knowledge checks at the end of each topic in order to complete the module and access their certificate. Completion of the module should contribute to meeting the annual in-service training requirements for lifeguards as set out in the Guidelines for Safe Swimming Pool Operations (GSPO) – Water Supervision. We strongly encourage rescuers and those responsible for managing rescuers to take this course.
