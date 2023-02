infectious diseases are expected to be a concern in two to four weeks

Food- and water-borne diseases, respiratory infections, and vaccine-preventable infections are a risk in the coming period, with the potential to cause outbreaks, especially as survivors move into temporary shelters. Damaged utility infrastructure, including water and electricity, resulting in limited access to clean water, inadequate sanitation and hygiene facilities, inadequate refrigeration and cooking systems, can increase the occurrence and transmission of food and waterborne diseases . An increase in cholera cases in affected areas is a significant possibility in the coming weeks. Cholera is a concern in war-torn northwestern Syria, where authorities have reported thousands of cases as the country has struggled to control an outbreak since September 2022. A planned vaccination campaign disrupted by earthquakes must be accelerated. In addition, other foodborne and or waterborne diseases can cause outbreaks in camps: viral infections such as hepatitis A, norovirus androtavirus, infections caused by parasites or bacterial infections. The availability of clean water and the control of food handling are among the main measures to avoid the spread of these diseases. Respiratory infections are a particular concern, especially in cold weather, and the risk of outbreaks increases as survivors move into temporary settlements or campsites, where crowding cannot be avoided. COVID-19, seasonal flu, and other respiratory viruses are circulating at moderate to high levels in the area. The young and the elderly are more vulnerable to complications from these infections, and an outbreak will put additional pressure on already damaged health care systems. Similar to viral respiratory infections, crowding conditions in temporary housing can increase the risk of transmission of vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, chicken pox, meningitis or polio. Rescuers are at increased risk of tetanus from injuries and open wounds caused by contact with debris. Tetanus prophylaxis should be provided according to existing national guidelines. Ensuring continuity of routine vaccinations and addressing early vaccination gaps is essential in Turkey and Syria affected regions. Providing access to health care for trauma and other emergency care, shelter, potable water, and adequate sanitation and hygiene facilities will mitigate the risk of infectious disease threats. The establishment of health surveillance systems by public health staff will facilitate early warning and detection of outbreaks. International organizations are planning to set up mobile laboratories in the affected areas and they may also provide expert assistance to the two affected countries. Risk communication and community engagement interventions are particularly important to communicate and engage with individuals and communities to help them stay protected from infectious diseases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/news-events/earthquakes-turkiye-and-syria-infectious-diseases-expected-be-concern-two-four-weeks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos