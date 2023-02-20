Ukrainian science has survived against the odds now let’s rebuild together

For me and my colleagues, the war in Ukraine did not start on February 24, 2022. It started in 2014, when Russia installed a puppet government in the Donbas to the east of my country. The Eastern-Ukrainian Center for Medical Genetics and Prenatal Diagnosis, a state-of-the-art institution that I founded and led for many years, was originally located in Donetsk, the capital of Donbass.

My colleagues and I publicly expressed our pro-Ukrainian position and refused to become an institution of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic. We moved to Mariupol, 100 or so kilometers south in unoccupied Ukraine, and resumed work.

In March 2022, right after the full Russian invasion, our new house was completely destroyed, as was the building in which my colleagues and I rented apartments. Some of us managed to escape the city within days. Others, especially those who could not leave their elderly parents who had moved in with them, stayed back in their basements waiting for help. We faced weeks of uncertainty about their fate.

Once again, we survived all the adversities. Our center may have disappeared, but our knowledge and experience did not. Some colleagues with children moved abroad, and others settled in friendly institutions in western Ukraine and continue to cooperate remotely. Our center now operates in Kyiv, performing prenatal screening and other types of genetic testing.

When the war began on a large scale, it was the first and only moment in my life when I regretted that I was no longer young and could not be among those scientists who joined the army fighting for the basic values ​​that most readers of this magazine take for granted: freedom and independence. I donated my car to volunteers, among whom there are many scientists, in particular my close friend, physicist Anton Senenko.

I felt relief every time I read his updates on people who could be saved, from Bucha outside Kiev, the site of an infamous massacre in the early stages of the war, and elsewhere. Some scientists we knew have paid the ultimate price: just two weeks ago, it was confirmed that Bizhan Sharopov, a brilliant young physiologist colleague who had been missing in action since April, had been killed.

The courage that the Ukrainian people are demonstrating is beyond words, and not just on the battlefield. Suffering the grief of losing family members, staying in basements without water and food, living now often without light and heat, the entire Ukrainian people are facing severe deprivation with dignity and unwavering spirit.

Ukrainian scientists also continue our research and are integrated as much as possible into the global scientific community. Some of us have received foreign research grants. I was fortunate to receive the Researcher at Risk Fellowship established by the British Academy and the Royal Society with the Council for Academics at Risk, allowing me to persevere in my work researching the causes of pre-eclampsia. I hope the results will serve my country after the victory.

The importance of science, technology and innovation for this future is paramount. Ukraine has many excellent researchers whose work is appreciated by the global scientific community. We need to get a clear signal from our politicians that we are needed and that science will have its rightful place in our national reconstruction.

The Scientific Committee of the National Council of Science and Technology of Ukraine, of which I am a member, advises the Ukrainian government and has already developed proposals for the revival of science. The first priority should be a full assessment of the state of the educational and scientific infrastructure and cooperation with international partners to restore what has been destroyed.

The devastating consequences of war are superimposed on existing problems. The Ministry of Education and Science, which is responsible for assessing the quality and integrity of Ukrainian scientific research, is not suited to perform these tasks. The minister of education and science was himself accused of plagiarism in his previous scientific work, a claim supported by Ukraine’s National Agency for Quality Assurance of Higher Education, although the case has since been challenged on a procedural technicality in the courts. There should be zero tolerance for any corruption that could hinder the country’s development, especially against the background of Ukraine’s candidacy for membership in the European Union.

The support of international scientific communities by Ukrainian scientists has been strong. But current programs, aimed primarily at scholars who fled Ukraine, need to be supplemented with a greater focus on those who stayed. There are hopeful signs. In February, the European Commission announced that it would open an office in Kyiv for Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship research funding program. The National Research Foundation of Ukraine, launched in 2018, has administered seven calls for proposals for research and development, two of them during wartime, and has partnerships with the Swiss National Science Foundation, the Netherlands Research Council and the University of Cambridge , UK. Other institutions and universities should now support and add to these initiatives, not only to expand opportunities for scientists who stayed in Ukraine, but also to attract those who are abroad to return home. !