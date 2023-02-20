WHO at the sixty-seventh session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67)





The Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is the leading global intergovernmental body dedicated exclusively to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women. It is instrumental in promoting women’s rights, documenting the reality of women’s lives around the world, and shaping global standards for gender equality and women’s empowerment. The sixty-seventh session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67) will be held from March 6.th until the 17thth2023. Priority topics for the next 67th The Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67) is “Innovation and technological change and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls”. WHO will co-sponsor a side event during the Commission on Improving women’s health through innovation, technology and digital education. It will take place on Tuesday, March 7th at 8:15 am EST. CSW67’s focus on the digital age comes in the same year that WHO celebrates its 75th anniversaryth anniversary and launches the new internal strategy for health equity, gender equality and human rights. WHO continues to demonstrate leadership on gender equality and women’s empowerment to fulfill the promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and achieve universal health coverage.

