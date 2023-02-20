US Assistance for Emergency Earthquake Response Efforts in Turkey and Syria





The February 6 earthquakes that hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria have devastated millions of people. Within hours of the first earthquake, the United States, under the leadership of President Biden, quickly mobilized federal agencies and partners to urgently provide life-saving assistance in close coordination with our NATO ally Trkiye and partner organizations in Syria. The Secretary announced today that President Biden intends to authorize $50 million in Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance (ERMA) funds in response to the unprecedented and devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. In addition, the United States is providing $50 million in humanitarian aid through the State Department and USAID. This brings total US humanitarian assistance to support the earthquake response in Turkey and Syria to $185 million to date. The United States also welcomes the February 16 UN Appeal for Earthquake Relief in Turkey and the February 14 UN Appeal for Earthquake Relief in Syria. USAID’s Disaster Relief and Response Team, which includes experienced emergency managers, construction equipment, hazardous materials technicians, licensed engineers and emergency medicine physicians, logistics, paramedics, planners, search and rescue specialists and search and rescue dogs with handlers, are helping in southern Turkey. Our highly trained Urban Search and Rescue teams, with more than 200 members and 170,000 pounds of specialized equipment, conducted operations in support of Turkish rescue efforts in Adiyaman, one of the hardest hit areas. In Syria, the White Helmets, our local partners, have rescued more than 2,900 survivors from the rubble, and US-backed Syrian doctors have treated survivors in Idlib, Aleppo and other affected areas. US military helicopters are conducting air operations from Incirlik Air Base, transporting rescue personnel to the places where they are needed most. In addition, the US Navy has repositioned naval vessels in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea to provide logistical, medical and rotary airlift support as needed to support needs identified by the Turkish government. US military aircraft have also transported approximately 18 metric tons of critical aid from Adana’s Incirlik Airport to local Turkish government authorities for distribution to the earthquake-affected population. The State Department and USAID are working through UN agencies and NGOs to provide emergency assistance to Turkey and Syria, including hot meals, water, medical care, and supplies; non-food items such as blankets, clothing and hygiene kits, temporary shelters and structural engineers; and essential mental health and psychosocial support, particularly for affected children and other vulnerable individuals. In addition, US NGOs are providing valuable assistance, and the US private sector has already donated more than $66 million to support relief and recovery efforts. US officials have remained in regular coordination with Turkish counterparts and UN leadership on how we can best support their efforts. This includes calls between President Biden and President Erdogan, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Avuolu and UN Secretary-General Guterres, and Secretary Austin and Defense Minister Akar to relay our offers of assistance and discuss how the States of The United States can continue to help during this crisis. The United States is committed to expanding humanitarian access to all affected areas of Syria. In this regard, we are grateful to the Government of Turkey for facilitating renewed UN access to the Bab al-Salama crossing so that aid can flow into northwestern Syria, and we are supporting the UN’s efforts to sustainably keep additional crossing points open to the UN. aid between Turkey and Syria. To underscore that U.S. sanctions will not impede or impede the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Syria, the Treasury Department issued a General Authorization to provide additional authorizations for disaster relief to the Syrian people. The United States is proud to join the global effort to assist Turkey, a valued and long-standing friend, partner, and NATO ally, just as Turkey has so often contributed its humanitarian rescue experts to many other countries. in the past. In both Turkey and Syria, the United States will remain committed to doing whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to provide the necessary assistance to those affected by these earthquakes. The United States will continue to support the people of Turkey and Syria, and we welcome and encourage support from our international partners in this time of great need.

