The chief scientific advisor of the new government is appointed

The Cabinet Secretary is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Dame Angela McLean DBE FRS as the Government’s new Chief Scientific Adviser ( GCSA ). Dame Angela, who is currently Chief Scientific Adviser at the Ministry of Defence, was selected by the Prime Minister following an open competition. Dame Angela will be the first woman to hold the role GCSA and will take office on April 1.

The role of GCSA is to provide independent scientific advice to the Prime Minister and cabinet members, to advise the government on aspects of science and technology policy and to ensure and improve the quality and use of scientific evidence and advice in government.

of GCSA is also Head of the Government Science and Engineering Profession and is part of the executive team of the newly formed Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the appointment and said:

Providing improved public services, creating new jobs and growing our economy through more advanced industries can only be made possible by advances in science, technology and innovation. I am delighted that Dame Angela is taking on this role to advise the Government on how we make this happen, building on Sir Patricks instrumental work over the past five years, which has included helping the country through some of our most pressing challenges. big ones from the pandemic to climate change.

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Michelle Donelan said:

The UK is embarking on a hugely exciting new chapter in our future in scientific innovation and I congratulate Dame Angela McLean on her appointment as the Government’s new Chief Science Adviser. Dame Angela is well respected throughout the science community and I hope this appointment will inspire more young women and girls to see STEM subjects as an exciting career choice. I look forward to working with him to build on Sir Patrick Vallance’s immense work to ensure the UK remains at the forefront of the science and technology revolution.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case said:

This is an excellent appointment for the Civil Service, in a vital position for the government and the country. I congratulate Angela on her role and look forward to the contribution she will make in leading the scientific community across government. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Patrick for his outstanding contribution and dedication to public service, evident not only in the leadership role he played during the Covid-19 Pandemic, but also in the great strides he has made in improving scientific skills worldwide. government.

Commenting on her new role, Dame Angela said:

I am delighted to take on this role at such an important time in our country for Science Technology and Innovation. All of us in government will miss Sir Patrick very much and I look forward to working with colleagues to build on the work he has led during his time as GCSA . My long-term mentor, the late Lord Robert May, held the post of GCSA between 1995 and 2000 and this personal connection adds a special depth to my sense of honor to be asked to take on this role.

Biography – Professor Dame Angela McLean DBE FRS

Professor Dame Angela McLean DBE FRS has been the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Ministry of Defense since September 2019.

She is Professor of Mathematical Biology in the Department of Zoology at the University of Oxford and a Fellow of All Souls College. Her research interests lie in the use of mathematical models to aid our understanding of the evolution and spread of infectious agents.

She is also interested in the use of natural science evidence in public policy formulation and has co-developed the Oxford Martin School’s Restatements: an activity that reframes and presents the evidence underlying an issue of policy concern or controversy in a form of short, uncluttered and understandable. for non-technical audiences.

During the Covid-19 pandemic she regularly attended SAGE and co-chaired SPI-MO, the subgroup of SAGE that prepared advice for government using epidemiology, data analysis and mathematical modelling. In those roles she played an essential role in generating scientific advice for the government on managing the pandemic.

She founded Mathematical Biology at the Biotechnology and Biological Science Research Council’s Animal Health Institute in 1994. Prior to this, Angela was a Research Fellow of the Royal Society at the University of Oxford and a Research Fellow at the Institut Pasteur in Paris.

As Chief Scientific Adviser (CSA) to the MoD, Dame Angela is its principal adviser on science and technology, with responsibility for leading research across the MODs core S&T research portfolio.

In 2009, Angela was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society. She was awarded the Gabor Medal in 2011 and the Weldon Memorial Award in 2018. She received her honor in the 2018 Queens Birthday Honors List.