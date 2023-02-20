How Southampton rose to support Ukraine

Friday, February 24, 2023 will mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian War





The date will be observed in Southampton with a vigil at the Queens Peace Fountain, East Park, at 7pm, where residents and the Mayor of Southampton will gather to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine as we reflect on the events of last. 12 months.

The vigil will be followed by a minute of national silence at 11:00 a.m. on the same day.

Alongside the economic, humanitarian and military aid the UK continues to provide to Ukraine, Southampton City Council and the people of Southampton have come together like never before to show their support for those most affected from the war and to demonstrate why our city is known globally. as a proud city of sanctuary.

A few weeks after the invasion, the council, which quickly recognized that many Southampton residents wanted to donate goods, joined forces with the Polish Social Club to open a temporary facility in the former Toys R Us store. The warehouse was flooded with donations and by the end of April 2022, thousands of pallets filled with clothes and food had been sent directly to refugees who had been resettled in Poland and Ukraine.

When Ukrainians began arriving in Southampton through the Government’s Friends and Family and Homes for Ukraine schemes, the council’s Stronger Communities Team set up a Welcome Center in Central Library to offer resources, health and wellbeing support and links to organisations. such as Citizens Advice and the DWP. The team facilitated more than 500 interactions and organized a well-attended community event at Hoglands Park to bring together guests and the existing Ukrainian community.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme, which allows individuals, charities, community groups and businesses in the UK to bring Ukrainians to safety, was launched in March 2022. To date, we have welcomed 226 Ukrainians and helped them build new lives in Southampton, including Olha, who moved here in May 2022 and continues to live with her sponsor in the city.

Speaking about her experience, Olha said: “I remember my first impression of Southampton like it was yesterday. I was walking in the park and still waiting to hear the air raids. [as in Ukraine]. It’s strange how much stress affects your body and mind, and you only notice it in a safer environment. At first I was numb and empty, but after a few months I felt more comfortable here. I am very grateful to my host and the people I met along the way for their patience and hospitality. With their help and the support of Southampton City Council, I have a better understanding of English and British culture, I am looking for work and I hope to be able to rent my own house. I hope and believe that the Ukrainian community can have a great impact on your society, because we are happy to be a part of it.

Olha’s sponsor, Angie Baker, signed up to the Homes for Ukraine scheme because she wanted to help. In her role as a sponsor, Angie benefits from welfare and protection checks and receives further support from partner organizations across the city. She also gets 350 a month to help cover her expenses. Angie said: I made a lifelong friend at Olha and I love having her here. The Council has been very helpful in providing support and answering questions, and I look forward to continuing to be a sponsor for as long as necessary.

Southampton City Council continues to support new and established Ukrainian guests by:

Providing advice at the Central Library, where trained staff are on hand to answer questions and make referrals to other organizations as appropriate.

Working closely with Citizens Advice, DWP, City Life Education and Action for Refugees (CLEAR) and the Ukrainian Community Support Group in Southampton for full support.

Ensuring that guests have opportunities to develop language and employability skills, register with a GP, set up a bank account and access financial assistance if needed.

Translation of welcome documentation into Ukrainian.

Having a dedicated operational team that meets regularly with sponsors and guests and organizes events across the city.

The Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Southampton, Councilor Jacqui Rayment, said:

As we approach this anniversary, we stand with the people of Ukraine, and especially the local Ukrainian community, who have been deeply affected by the unprovoked attacks on an independent democratic state. The people of Southampton have shown incredible generosity by donating goods, offering support and opening their homes to enable Ukrainians to come to the UK and live safely in our communities. Southampton is a true sanctuary city and, with millions of Ukrainians forced from their homes, I very much hope that we can continue to offer peace and hospitality to those who need our help in the future.

Leader of Southampton City Council, Councilor Satvir Kaur, added:

As a council, we remain committed to supporting our Ukrainian community and all refugees who come to live here. Southampton is a dynamic and diverse city with a proud history of welcoming people from all over the world, so I would like to thank everyone who has opened their homes and hearts to help the people of Ukraine over the past year.

To make it possible for Ukrainian guests to continue living in Southampton, more houses and sponsors are needed. The council wants to hear from landlords with a good quality property with two or more bedrooms, landlords with a spare room or tenants who have a spare room and have their landlord’s permission to take part in Homes for Ukraine .

To become a sponsor today, please visit Homes for Ukraine.