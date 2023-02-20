Consultation on changes to the List of Local Planning Application Requirements (LLPAR) | Editorial

Residents, architects, builders and developers are being encouraged to have their say on proposed changes to the List of Local Planning Application Requirements (LLPAR), the list of documents that must be submitted with a planning application.

Bath & North East Somerset Councils proposed LLPAR, which outlines the documents to be submitted on National Claims, will go out for consultation today (Monday 20).

Many of the proposed changes are necessary following the recent approval of the Partial Local Plan Update and accompanying Supplementary Planning Documents (SPD) in January. These include requests regarding:

Net biodiversity gain

Sustainability assessments

Shipping Estimates

Travel Plans

Houses with multiple occupations,

Accessibility standards

Student accommodation

Artificial field

Sustainable Construction

The Council is also proposing changes to update the existing local listing requirements for Biodiversity and Geological Conservation Assessments and Structural Engineers’ Reports for demolition in conservation areas. This will help to provide clarification and reduce delays in application decision times where additional information may be required.

Additional proposed changes include a checklist for protected species observations, Land and Visual Impact Assessments and damp repair reports for listed buildings. New fees for invalid and returned applications are proposed to cover the additional costs of processing those applications.

Councilor Tim Ball, Cabinet Member for Planning and Licensing, said: The adoption of the LPPU and accompanying SPDs was a major policy update with extensive public consultation which focused on delivering more sustainable and environmentally friendly development. sound through the planning process. These proposed changes to the LLPAR will simplify and clarify policy requirements at the point of delivery and support timely decision making.

Consultation can be found on the council website. The consultation closes at 5pm on Friday 17 March 2023.

The results of the consultation will be reviewed and feedback will be taken on board where appropriate. Decisions on the implementation of the new fees will be made by the cabinet member for Planning and Licensing.

