Nations: No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia

The governments of 34 nations issued a statement on Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of neutrality as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international sports and, ultimately, to the Paris Olympics next year. .

Until these fundamental issues and the fundamental lack of clarity and concrete details for a workable neutrality model are addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to return to competition. read the statement.

Among those who signed the statement were officials from the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany. These five countries brought nearly a fifth of all athletes to the Tokyo Games in 2021. Other countries that had suggested an Olympic boycott it was possible if the war continued, as Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Denmark also signed the declaration, which did not go so far as to mention a boycott.

The statement was the product of a February 10 summit in London between government leaders, who heard from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy said Russian athletes had no place at the Paris Games as long as the country’s occupation of Ukraine continued.

The International Olympic Committee is trying to find a way to allow Russians into the Olympics, citing the opinion of United Nations human rights experts who believe that Russians and Belarusians should not face discrimination simply because of the passports they hold. . The IOC wants competitors from those countries that have not supported the war to be able to compete as neutral athletes, without their countries’ symbols allowed.

An IOC spokesman said the committee has already begun a process to outline the circumstances under which Russians can compete in international competitions if, in fact, it decides to continue on the current path.

It’s a decision that needs clarity well in advance of the next Summer Olympics, because 2023 marks the start of the Olympic qualifying period. Russia and Belarus, traditionally considered part of Europe in the international sports system, have instead been invited to compete in several Asian qualifiers. later this year. The next meeting of the IOC executive board is scheduled for March 28-30.

Assistant Secretary of State Lee Satterfield signed the declaration on behalf of the United States. In a separate statement, she stressed the need for the IOC to provide clarity on the definition of neutrality.

The United States will continue to join a broad community of nations to hold Russia and Belarus and the bad actors dictating their actions accountable for this brutal war, Satterfield said. Russia has proven, time and time again, that it does not pay attention to and is unable to follow the rules in international sport and international law.

While admitting there was an argument for them to compete as neutral athletes, government officials noted in the joint statement how closely sports and politics are intertwined in Russia and Belarus. Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago Friday, and Belarus has been Russia’s closest ally.

We have strong concerns about how likely it is for Russian and Belarusian Olympic athletes to compete as neutrals under IOC terms without identification with their country, when they are directly funded and supported by their states (unlike, for example, professional tennis players), the statement says. The strong ties and ties between Russian athletes and the Russian military are also a clear concern. Therefore, our collective approach has never been one of discrimination purely on the basis of nationality, but these strong concerns must be addressed by the IOC.

When the war broke out, the IOC recommended that sports organizations ban the Russians from competing, labeling it as a measure for athlete safety. This attitude changed earlier this year. Last week, IOC president Thomas Bach said the IOC stood in solidarity with Ukrainian athletes, but also that sports must respect the human rights of all athletes.

History will tell who is doing more for peace. Those who struggle to keep the lines open, to communicate, or those who want to isolate or separate, Bach said.

Also last week, European Union lawmakers condemned the IOC’s efforts to reintegrate Russia into world sports. The EU parliament urged the 27 member states to pressure the IOC to reverse its decision and said the Olympic body’s approach was an embarrassment to the international sports world.

Monday’s statement, while calling for clarity from the IOC, said the quickest way for Russia to return to the international sporting stage would be to end the war that began.

