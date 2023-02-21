Raiffeisen shares fall after US sanctions office asks about Russia





Feb 20 (Reuters) – Shares in Raiffeisen Bank International ( RBIV.VI ) suffered their worst daily drop since the start of the war in Ukraine on Monday, following news that the Austrian lender has drawn the attention of U.S. sanctions officials over its business his Russian Shares in the bank fell 7.6% at 1130 GMT after it told Reuters on Friday it had received a request for information from the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to “clarify the payments business and processes of related kept by RBI in light of recent developments regarding Russia and Ukraine”. Raiffeisen is deeply embedded in the Russian financial system and is one of only two foreign banks on the Russian central bank’s list of 13 “systemically important credit institutions”, underscoring its importance to the Russian economy, which is facing sweeping sanctions. Western. The bank told Reuters in a statement on Friday that it was cooperating fully with OFAC and that it understood the request was not triggered by a specific transaction or business. He said there were processes in place to ensure compliance with the sanctions. The US Treasury can penalize firms that break the sanctions, including freezing US assets and barring banks from accessing US dollars, something critical to their involvement in international trade and finance. Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Raiffeisen from outperform to neutral on potential risks. However, Erste Group analysts reiterated their positive stance on Raiffeisen shares, arguing that OFAC’s requests are routine and cannot necessarily lead to any sanctions. ‘NOT THE LAST’ Foreign companies have rushed to cut their exposure to Russia amid a string of sanctions from Western countries aimed at disrupting Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine. These include France’s Societe Generale ( SOGN.PA ), which last year sold its local operations to Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin. President Vladimir Putin has moved to make it harder for foreign banks to withdraw from Russia, requiring any stake sales to be approved by him first. “No one wants to be the last Western bank operating in Russia, that’s not a great picture,” said Daniel Tannebaum, a partner at consultancy Oliver Wyman’s Risk and Public Policy Practice and a former compliance officer at the US Treasury. “I see a lot of people looking around to see who’s left to make sure they’re not the last.” UniCredit ( CRDI.MI ), which also has ties to Russia, has not received a similar request from OFAC, a spokesman for the Italian bank told Reuters on Monday. Earlier in February, Raiffeisen reported that it earned more than half of its 2022 profit from Russia, a market it is considering exiting after the country’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Raiffeisen shares have fallen 34% in value since before the invasion of Ukraine, compared with a 7% rise in the broader index of European banking shares (.SX7P) over the same period. The price of bank bonds also fell on Monday. Its €500 million 1.375% subordinated notes due June 2033 were down more than 2 euro cents, trading at 73/75 cents. Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, Mark John and Bartosz Dabrowski; Additional reporting by Chiara Elisei; Editing by Paul Carrel, Elisa Martinuzzi and Alexander Smith Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/raiffeisen-stock-slumps-after-us-sanctions-authority-asks-about-russia-business-2023-02-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos