International
Reed Smith international lawyers, practices gain exclusive Chambers global ranking | tidings
The firm appeared for 55 practice areas; 53 of its lawyers were approved; won new entries in 11 practice categories; and its lawyers received new rankings in six categories.
Reed Smith’s featured practice is focused on dispute resolution (including arbitration) and its lawyers have a high reputation in the shipping, insurance and finance industries worldwide.
The firm was ranked in Band 1 in the following categories:
- General Business Law Cambodia Foreign Expertise based abroad in Singapore
- China Corporate/M&A: Highly Rated (International Firms) UK Insurance Sector: Policyholder (International and Cross-Border)
- UK Insurance: Mainly Policyholders: Global UK
- US Bankruptcy/Restructuring: Highly rated
- US Data Privacy and Security: Highly Rated
- US International Trade: Export Controls and Economic Sanctions: Highly Rated
Here is the full list of fields in which Reed Smith earned a ranking Chambers Global 2023.
Asia-Pacific
- Arbitration (international) (new entry)
- Aviation: Finance (new entry)
- Bank and finance
- Corporate/M&A
- Transport: Finance
- Transportation: Litigation
Belgium
Cambodia
- Foreign Expertise of General Business Law Based Abroad in Singapore (Band 1) (New Entry)
China
- Banking and Finance (International Firms)
- Corporate/M&A: Highly rated (International firms) (Band 1)
- Dispute Resolution: Arbitration (International Firms) (new entry)
- Dispute Resolution: Litigation (International Firms)
- Transport: Finance (International Firm)
- Transport: Litigation (International Firms)
throughout Europe
- International Trade/WTO (new entry)
France
- International Arbitration
- Global Market Leaders
- Climate Change
- Transport: Finance
- Transportation: Litigation
Global: Multi-jurisdictional
- Data protection (new entry)
- Insurance: Disputed
INDIA
- Foreign banking and finance expertise (International Firms) based abroad in the UK
- Dispute Resolution (International Firms) Foreign Expertise Based Abroad in the UK
Indonesia
- Foreign expertise for corporate and finance (international firms) based abroad in Singapore
Kazakhstan
- Dispute Resolution – Offshore Based Expertise (from the UK)
Latin America: International Council
- Arbitration – International
Singapore
- Corporate/M&A: International: Highly rated
- Dispute Resolution: Arbitration: Elite
- Banking and Finance (Foreign Expertise in Indonesia)
- Dispute Resolution: Arbitration (Foreign Expertise in Indonesia) (new entry)
- Dispute Resolution: Arbitration (Foreign Expertise in Cambodia) (new entry)
- Transportation: International: Litigation
- Shipping: Local
South Korea
- Shipping: International Firm
- Shipping: International Firm (Expertise based overseas in London)
United Kingdom
- Capital markets: Securitization
- Commercial and corporate litigation: UK-wide (new entry)
- Disputes (international and cross-border) (new entry)
- eMPLOYMENT
- Insurance sector: Policyholder (international and cross-border) (Band 1)
- Insurance: Mainly Policyholders: Global UK (Band 1)
- Intellectual Property: Global UK
- International Arbitration: Commercial Arbitration
- International Arbitration: Investor-State Arbitration (new entry)
United Arab Emirates
United States
- Bankruptcy/restructuring: Highly rated (Band 1)
- DERIVATIVES
- E-Discovery and Information Governance
- Energy: Oil and Gas (Regulatory & Judicial)
- Energy: Oil and Gas (transactional)
- International Arbitration: Foreign Expertise in Latin America
- International Arbitration: The Elite
- International Trade: Export Controls and Economic Sanctions: Highly Rated (Band 1)
Work & Employment
- Privacy and Data Security: Highly Rated (Band 1)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reedsmith.com/en/news/2023/02/reed-smith-international-lawyers-practices-earn-chambers-global-rankings
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
