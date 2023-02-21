Reed Smith international lawyers, practices gain exclusive Chambers global ranking | tidings





The firm appeared for 55 practice areas; 53 of its lawyers were approved; won new entries in 11 practice categories; and its lawyers received new rankings in six categories. Reed Smith’s featured practice is focused on dispute resolution (including arbitration) and its lawyers have a high reputation in the shipping, insurance and finance industries worldwide. The firm was ranked in Band 1 in the following categories: General Business Law Cambodia Foreign Expertise based abroad in Singapore

China Corporate/M&A: Highly Rated (International Firms) UK Insurance Sector: Policyholder (International and Cross-Border)

UK Insurance: Mainly Policyholders: Global UK

US Bankruptcy/Restructuring: Highly rated

US Data Privacy and Security: Highly Rated

US International Trade: Export Controls and Economic Sanctions: Highly Rated Here is the full list of fields in which Reed Smith earned a ranking Chambers Global 2023. Asia-Pacific Arbitration (international) (new entry)

Aviation: Finance (new entry)

Bank and finance

Corporate/M&A

Transport: Finance

Transportation: Litigation Belgium Cambodia Foreign Expertise of General Business Law Based Abroad in Singapore (Band 1) (New Entry) China Banking and Finance (International Firms)

Corporate/M&A: Highly rated (International firms) (Band 1)

Dispute Resolution: Arbitration (International Firms) (new entry)

Dispute Resolution: Litigation (International Firms)

Transport: Finance (International Firm)

Transport: Litigation (International Firms) throughout Europe International Trade/WTO (new entry) France International Arbitration

Global Market Leaders

Climate Change

Transport: Finance

Transportation: Litigation Global: Multi-jurisdictional Data protection (new entry)

Insurance: Disputed INDIA Foreign banking and finance expertise (International Firms) based abroad in the UK

Dispute Resolution (International Firms) Foreign Expertise Based Abroad in the UK Indonesia Foreign expertise for corporate and finance (international firms) based abroad in Singapore Kazakhstan Dispute Resolution – Offshore Based Expertise (from the UK) Latin America: International Council Arbitration – International Singapore Corporate/M&A: International: Highly rated

Dispute Resolution: Arbitration: Elite

Banking and Finance (Foreign Expertise in Indonesia)

Dispute Resolution: Arbitration (Foreign Expertise in Indonesia) (new entry)

Dispute Resolution: Arbitration (Foreign Expertise in Cambodia) (new entry)

Transportation: International: Litigation

Shipping: Local South Korea Shipping: International Firm

Shipping: International Firm (Expertise based overseas in London) United Kingdom Capital markets: Securitization

Commercial and corporate litigation: UK-wide (new entry)

Disputes (international and cross-border) (new entry)

eMPLOYMENT

Insurance sector: Policyholder (international and cross-border) (Band 1)

Insurance: Mainly Policyholders: Global UK (Band 1)

Intellectual Property: Global UK

International Arbitration: Commercial Arbitration

International Arbitration: Investor-State Arbitration (new entry) United Arab Emirates United States Bankruptcy/restructuring: Highly rated (Band 1)

DERIVATIVES

E-Discovery and Information Governance

Energy: Oil and Gas (Regulatory & Judicial)

Energy: Oil and Gas (transactional)

International Arbitration: Foreign Expertise in Latin America

International Arbitration: The Elite

International Trade: Export Controls and Economic Sanctions: Highly Rated (Band 1) Work & Employment Privacy and Data Security: Highly Rated (Band 1)

Individual recognition The directory lists 53 individual Reed Smith attorneys as outstanding practitioners, and of those, these eight received a Band 1 ranking for their areas of concentration. Alex Andrews and José Astigarraga collected two Band 1 rankings. Alex Andrews, South Korea Shipping: International Firms AND South Korea Shipping (Expertise based abroad in the UK)

José Astigarraga, Latin America: International Arbitration Council (International) AND US International Arbitration: The Bar

Margaret Campbell, UK Insurance: Mainly Policyholders

Peter Hardy, UK Insurance: Mainly Policyholders

Kohe Hasan, General Business Law Cambodia (Expertise Based Abroad)

Lianjun Li, China Shipping Litigation (International)

Michelle Nelson, United Arab Emirates Construction: Dispute Resolution

Charles Weller, Global Shipping Market Leaders: The Litigation Here is the full list of ranked attorneys. Alex Andrews, Jose Astigarraga, Gautam Bhattacharyya, Kohe Hasan, Colette Honorable, Denise Jong, Sachin Kerur, Lianjun Li and Belinda Paisley were mentioned in more than one field. Alex Andrews, Shipping: International Firms, South Korea AND Shipping (Expertise based abroad in the UK), South Korea

David Ashmore, Employment, UK

José Astigarraga, Arbitration (International), Global Market Leader, AND Arbitration (International), Latin America: International Council AND International Arbitration (Foreign Expert for America-wide Latin America), USA AND International Arbitration: Counsel, USA

Gautam Bhattacharyya, Dispute Resolution (External UK Based Expertise), India AND International Arbitration, UK

Antonia Birt, Dispute Resolution (new entry), United Arab Emirates

Margaret Campbell, Insurance: Mainly Policyholders, UK

Chloe Carswell, International Arbitration, UK

David Cohen, E-Discovery & Information Governance, USA

Timothy Cooke, Dispute Resolution: Arbitration, Singapore

Kristen Coyle Pologruto, E-Discovery & Information Governance, USA

Therese Craparo, E-Discovery & Information Governance, USA

Anthony Diana, E-Discovery & Information Governance, USA

Christian Filippitsch, Competition: EU, Belgium

Caspar Fox, Tax, UK

Peter Glover, Shipping: International: Litigation, Singapore

Matthew Gorman, Corporate/M&A: International, Singapore

Graham Green, Employment, UK

Leigh Hansson, International Trade: Export Controls and Economic Sanctions, USA

Peter Hardy, Insurance: Mainly Policyholders, UK

Kohe Hasan, General Business Law (Expertise Based Abroad), Cambodia AND Dispute Resolution: Arbitration (Foreign Expertise in Cambodia) (new entry), Singapore

Delpha Ho, Corporate/M&A: based in Hong Kong (International Firms), China

Colette Honorable, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation) (new entry), USA AND Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation), USA

Simon Hugo, Capital Markets: Insurance, UK

Robin Jeffcott, Employment, UK

Gary Johnson, Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional), USA

Denise Jong, Capital Markets: Capital (International Firms) (new entry), China AND Corporate/M&A: based in Hong Kong (International Firms), China

Sachin Kerur, Construction: Dispute Resolution, United Arab Emirates AND Construction: Undisputed, United Arab Emirates

Peter Lee, Transport: Finance (International Firms), China

Lianjun Li, Dispute Resolution: Arbitration (International Firms), China AND Shipping: Litigation (International Firms), China AND Shipping: Litigation, Global Market Leaders

Min Li, Shipping: Litigation (International Firms), China

Eric Lin, Energy and Natural Resources (International Firms), China

Michael Lowell, International Trade: Export Controls and Economic Sanctions, USA

Yves Melin, International Trade/WTO, Europe-wide

Michelle Nelson, Construction: Dispute Resolution, United Arab Emirates

Belinda Paisley, Dispute Resolution: (UK Abroad Based Expertise), Kazakhstan and International Arbitration, UK

Mark Pring, Insurance: Mainly Policyholders, UK

Isabelle Rahman, Competition: EU, Belgium

Jason Richardson, Capital Markets: Insurance, UK

Francisco Rodriguez, International Arbitration: Counsel (new entry), USA

Peter Rosher, International Arbitration, France

Marianne Schaffner, Intellectual Property: Patents, France

Asha Sharma, Dispute Resolution: Litigation (International Firms), China

Michael Sinn, Banking and Finance: based in Hong Kong (International Firms) (new entry), China

Michael Skrein, Intellectual Property, UK

Simon Spells, Aviation: Finance, Asia Pacific Region

Gerard Stegmaier, Privacy and Data Security, USA

Ben Summerfield, Commercial and Corporate Litigation, UK

Andrew Taylor, Shipping: Litigation, Global Market Leaders

Charles Weller, Shipping: Litigation, Global Market Leaders

Victoria Westcott, Projects and Energy: International: Finance, France

Rob Wilkins, Transport: Finance, Global Market Leaders

James Willn, Dispute Resolution, United Arab Emirates

Anthony Woo, Corporate/M&A: based in Hong Kong (International Firms), China

Bernard Yee (Resource Law LLC), Transport: Domestic, Singapore (Reed Smith is in a formal legal alliance with Resource Law LLC in Singapore.)

Askar Zhansagimov, Corporate and Finance (new entry), Kazakhstan The year 2023 Chambers Global the guide is based on detailed research and analysis, including interviews with in-house counsel and third-party experts. The directory helps clients find leading lawyers and other professionals around the globe. About Reed Smith





Reed Smith is a dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their businesses forward. With an inclusive culture and innovative mindset, we deliver smarter, more creative legal services that deliver better results for our clients. Our deep industry knowledge, long-standing relationships and collaborative structure make us the go-to partner for complex disputes, transactions and regulatory matters. For more information, please visit reedsmith.com.

