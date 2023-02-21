PLATINUM EQUITY ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF HARBISONWALKER INTERNATIONAL ACQUISITION





HWI and Calderys to join forces, creating a global refractories provider with a comprehensive product portfolio and expanded reach THE ANGELS, February 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Platinum Equity announced today that its previously announced acquisition of HarbisonWalker International (HWI) through a merger agreement has been completed. HWI is a supplier of refractory products and services in North America. Financial terms have not been disclosed. In January, Platinum Equity announced the closing of the acquisition of Imerys SA’s high temperature solutions business, which is now operating under the Calderys brand name going forward. HWI and Calderys will join forces in a global business of greater scope and scale. “Despite a challenging M&A market, we are continuing to find attractive opportunities to deploy capital and provide divestiture solutions that offer speed and certainty,” said Platinum Equity partner Louis Samson. “HWI and Calderys are an excellent fit, with complementary footprints and product portfolios. Bringing them together will create exciting benefits for both businesses.” “The HarbisonWalker brand is highly respected and vital to the long-term success of the combined company,” added Mr. Samson. “We will continue to invest in its growth and expansion in America.” HarbisonWalker’s headquarters will remain inside Pittsburgh as the headquarters of the combined company’s operations in the Americas region. Michael Cornelissencurrently President and CEO of Calderys, will serve as global CEO of the combined company effective immediately. “We have a tremendous opportunity to bring together the best of both companies to create a high-growth, customer-focused refractories solutions provider on a global scale,” said Mr. Cornelissen. “Our goal is to be the best partner for our customers anywhere in the world, support them in their energy transition needs and set a new standard for the industry.” Platinum Equity said it will seek additional opportunities to help the combined company grow. “Joining forces will create additional scale and provide both businesses with access to new technologies, enhancing the value proposition for clients,” said the Managing Director of Platinum Equity. Malik Vorderwuelbecke. “It will also create a global platform with new opportunities for growth, both organically and through additional acquisitions in key product areas and geographies.” Kirkland & Ellis provided legal advice to Platinum Equity on the acquisition of HWI and Willkie Farr provided financing advice to Platinum Equity on the transaction. About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom GoresPlatinum Equity is a global investment firm with approx 36 billion dollars of assets under management and a PORTFOLIO of approximately 50 operating companies serving customers worldwide. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations, a trademark strategy it calls M&A&O acquiring and operating companies in a wide range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metal services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 27 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 350 acquisitions. Media contacts:

Dan WhelanPlatinum Capital

(310) 282-9202

[email protected] Jennifer FainesHarbisonWalker International

(412) 559-2860

[email protected] Aurlie de Chassey-Hayot, Calderys

+33 (0) 6 70 16 70 38

[email protected] SOURCE Platinum Capital

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/platinum-equity-announces-completion-of-harbisonwalker-international-acquisition-301750494.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos