



Logan GarciaMarket Reporter – at Fertecon, S and P Global Commodity Insights, reported last week on DTN that, “January began a reset across the nitrogen complex with anhydrous ammonia, urea and UAN fertilizer prices falling sharply to open 2023a decline attributed primarily to a lack of demand on all products as well as further reduction in European natural gas prices last month.” In related news, Financial Times writer David Sheppard reported last week that, “The price of European natural gas has fallen to its lowest level since the build-up to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraineboosting the EU and UK economies and dealing a blow to President Vladimir Putin’s war effort.” “Helped by mild weather, abundant storage and efforts to find alternative supplies, European gas prices have fallen by 85 percent since August 2022when major cuts in Russian supplies led to alarms of possible power outages,” the FT article said. More broadly on the issue of fertilizer supply dependency, Bloomberg writers Alan Crawford, Frank Jomo, Elizabeth Elkin and Matthew Bristow reported yesterday that, “However, in addition to humanitarian considerations, she realizing that most of the world relies on just a few countries for most of its trash, notably Russia, its ally Belarus, and China this is alarm bells ring in world capitals. Just as semiconductors have become a lightning rod for geopolitical friction, so too has the trash race alerted the US and its allies to a strategic dependence on an agricultural input that is a key determinant of food security. The Bloomberg article added that, “This pushed trash and who controls it to the forefront of the political agenda around the world: The US State Department is increasing its expertise in trash, the presidents they are tweeting about them, appearing in election campaigns andbecoming the focus of tensions between countries as well as an unlikely currency of diplomacy. They are also drawn into the race of narratives over who is to blame for the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine. “‘The role of fertilizer is as important as the role of seed in the food security of the country”, said Udai Shanker Awasthi, managing director and chief executive of the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative, the country’s largest producer. ‘If your stomach is full, then you can protect your home, you can protect your borders, you can protect your economy.’” And about the prospects of the planted area, Bloomberg writer Sophie Caronello reported yesterday that, “The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to shake grain and other crop markets globally. As such, marketers will focus on the US Department of Agriculture annual opinion forumwhich starts on Thursday. USDA is expected to release new forecasts for the 2023-24 growing season, including for surface to surface. A Bloomberg survey of analysts shows expect farmers to plant more corn, soybeans and wheat this year than a year ago. “However, the agency earlier this month predicted this Total farm income to fall 16% in 2023 after two consecutive years of record profits as inflation for many foods has moderated. Wheat futures in Chicago in particular have retreated after a tumultuous year, despite lingering concerns that Russia will intensify its war.

