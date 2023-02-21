World and International News – February 20, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS 1. Bangladesh announces plans to buy 300 air-conditioned double-decker electric buses from India. 2. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to India next week to attend the G20 Ministerial Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. 3. Kerala sends a delegation of farmers to Israel to study new farming techniques, 1 delegate escapes. 4. India and the US are looking to explore cooperation in the civil nuclear energy sector, having failed to move forward since signing an agreement over 14 years ago. 5. Russia has recently proposed to manufacture its Sukhoi Superjet civil aircraft in India. Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100): It is a twin-engine regional jet with a maximum capacity of 98 passengers. WORLD NEWS 1. Taiwan to lift all border restrictions imposed on Hong Kong and Macau residents during the COVID-19 period from February 20. 2. US President Joe Biden will be on a three-day visit to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda, hold a meeting with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine and deliver a speech ahead of the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 3. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Turkey on Sunday. During his visit, Blinken will inspect “US efforts to assist Turkish authorities in response to the devastation” caused by the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6. 4. Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta has launched a new product called ‘Meta Verified’. It’s a subscription service that allows users to verify their accounts with a government ID, get a blue badge, and get additional impersonation protection against accounts that pretend to be them. 5. Russia has condemned the alleged Israeli airstrike that hit the Syrian capital on Sunday, calling it a “flagrant violation” of international law. 6. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Iran was responsible for a reported attack on an oil tanker last week. The captain of a Liberian-flagged vessel, the Campo Square, has confirmed that his vessel was slightly damaged by an aerial object in the Arabian Sea on February 10. 7. World’s highest weather station reconstructed on Mount Everest. 8. More than 46,000 people have been killed by the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. To join the daily news send request

