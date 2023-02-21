



Combined revenues exceed 272 million dollars for the first time DUBAIUnited Arab Emirates, February 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), of Middle East, Africa AND South Asia the region’s leading global financial center, continued to grow at record rates in 2022. The total number of active companies registered in the DIFC increased to 4,377 in 2022, a 20% increase from 3,644 in 2021. During 2022, 1,084 new companies were registered in the DIFC, surpassing 1,000 for the first time in history.

Dubai International Financial Center to grow at record pace in 2022

DIFC recorded stellar financial performance and combined income is exceeded 272 million dollars for the first time since inception in 2022. DIFC recorded revenue growth of 18% in 288 million dollars against 244 million USD in 2021. Revenue growth, along with operational efficiency resulted in increased operating profit. Operating profit for 2022 was achieved 184 million dollarsan increase of 19% vs 156 million dollars in 2021. Total Cross Assets 4.16 billion dollarsreflecting DIFC’s strong financial position. Total banking assets registered in the DIFC were stable at 199 billion dollars. As a global hub for Wealth and Asset Management in emerging markets, DIFC’s portfolio managers invested 164 billion dollars in 2022 compared to a reported one 151 billion dollars in 2021. Venture capital growth increased to 1.2 billion dollarswith an increase of 78%. Among its 4,377 units, DIFC is home to 17 of the world’s top 20 banks, 25 of the world’s 30 most important global banks, five of the top 10 insurance companies, five of the top 10 asset managers and many law and leading global consultancy. firms. FinTech and Innovation became the fastest growing sector in DIFC with 291 new clients. 686 technology and innovation firms, ranging from start-ups to global unicorns, are now based in DIFC. A total of 1,369 financial and innovation-related entities are now active and operating within the DIFC, increasing by 22% in 2022. 291 new FinTech and innovation firms joined in 2022, representing an increase of 36% and bringing the total to 686. His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, commented: “of Dubai the economy continues to grow and DIFC is proud to be a significant contributor to the emirate’s GDP and a major employment creator. Our focus in 2023 will be to accelerate the future economy by building on our already strong position as a preferred gateway for businesses looking to expand and grow within the massive MEASA market and by attracting more investment to the strong financial sector of the United Arab Emirates.” Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006078/DIFC.jpg

