Hindustan Aeronautics unveils flagship fighter trainer project





Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) displayed a prototype of its company-funded HLFT-42 (Hindustan Lead-in Fighter Trainer) concept at the recent Aero India show, despite the apparent absence of a formal Indian Air Force request for the aircraft. The project is being positioned as a major combat training aircraft (LIFT) that will have performance and systems representative of frontline types, allowing it to offload training from operational aircraft while exposing pilots to modern sensors, weapons and roles at a lower cost. It is intended to provide a stepping stone between the subsonic jet training currently undertaken on the BAE Systems Hawk 132 and the conversion of the frontline type. The aircraft follows a number of previous Indian LIFT projects, including the BAE Systems-HAL Advanced Hawk delivered to the Indian Air Force in 2017, and the HAL Aircrafrt-based SPORT (Supersonic Omni Role Trainer) (Tejas) unveiled in 2019 .It has been reported that HLFT-42 will use the latest aircraft equipment from the proposed HAL Hawk-I upgrade, including some equipment originally developed to modernize the Jaguar DARIN. It is also expected to include a locally developed active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, an indigenous electronic warfare array, an infrared search and track (IRST) system and an embedded virtual training system that will allow for realistic combat scenarios and great strength. engagements to be simulated. The lightweight airframe will have either a General Electric F404 turbofan or the indigenous GTX-35VS Kaveri engine, which promise to deliver superior kinematic performance to the Tejas and allow it to outperform the Tejas in terms of both interior and exterior payload. of fuel. and maximum take-off weight. Fly-by-Wire flight controls promise representative and class-leading handling characteristics and superior Alfa capability. The HLFT is designed with operational capabilities and can, according to Group Captain Harshvardhan Thakur of the HLFT-42 development team, “be converted into a full-fledged combat aircraft by integrating weapons such as CCM [close combat missiles] and Astra [beyond-visual-range air-to-air] missiles, carrying up to 10 of the latter along with two short-range ASRAAM missiles.” He added that, “From the conception stage to induction, it could take anywhere from five to six years for this trainer to be in service.” HAL has said the new supersonic trainer has “tremendous” export potential, although others believe the aircraft is coming late to a very crowded market, albeit without competitors as advanced or as as modern as the HLFT-42 promises to be. The new aircraft bears some family resemblance to the delta-canard HAL Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF), unveiled at Aero India in 2021, but with a more conventional configuration. Some detect a resemblance to the HF-24 Marut bomber of the 1960s, the first fast front-line jet aircraft designed and built in India, whose design team was led by renowned German engineer Kurt Tank, creator of the Focke- Wulf Fw 190. When unveiled at the Aero India show, the HLFT-42 had a likeness of the Hindu deity Lord Hanuman (also known as Maruti) on its tail, along with the slogan “The Storm is Coming”, originally designed for the HF-24 Marut. The slogan remained in place, but the image of Lord Hanuman was removed the next day, before being reinstated – apparently due to public demand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/defense/2023-02-20/hindustan-aeronautics-unveils-lead-fighter-trainer-project The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos