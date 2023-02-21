International
Torbay marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine
Torbay will join the rest of the nation this Friday in marking one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Torbay’s Civic Mayor, Councilor Mandy Darling, will hold a minute’s silence outside the town hall in Castle Circus, Torquay, at 11am.
The moment of reflection will be one of many taking place across the UK simultaneously as the nation pays tribute to the bravery of Ukrainians and emphasizes our solidarity with the country as they continue their brave fight.
All are welcome to participate in the minutes of silence.
Festive waterfront lights will change to blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag on the evening of February 24 and throughout the weekend.
A reflective church service will be held at St Paul’s Church in Preston at 6.30pm on Friday evening. This will be followed by tea and cake in the church hall. Priority will be given to Ukrainian guests, their hosts and other guests, but the service is open to all.
Torbay Council and residents have supported the people of Ukraine since the start of the war, with many displaced Ukrainians seeking refuge in the Bay.
We have accepted a total of 178 Ukrainian refugees under the Homes for Ukraine scheme since the arrival of the first family on 5 April 2022.
The total number of Ukrainian refugees who have come to Torbay and engaged with the council is 209, although the number of Ukrainian refugees in the Bay is likely to be higher as not all who have arrived under the Ukrainian Family Scheme may have been in contact.
There are currently 55 host families with 120 guests residing under the Homes for Ukraine scheme. Many others have moved into private rental housing or left the area.
Councilor Steve Darling, Leader of Torbay Council, said: Friday will be a difficult day for those directly affected by the invasion of Ukraine. Many of us still find it hard to believe that continental Europe is facing a war that has affected all our lives in 2023.
We wanted to mark the anniversary and show our continued support for the Ukrainians, whom many local residents have generously welcomed into their homes in recent months. I would like to say thank you for their kindness and hospitality in welcoming strangers into their homes.
Councilor Darren Cowell, Deputy Leader of Torbay Council, said: Our thoughts are especially with those who have lost loved ones in the conflict and those still living there.
It is reassuring to see how the people of Torbay have come together to offer their support and we will continue to work with trusts, voluntary and community groups who are helping those affected by this conflict.
The support of Torbay-Ukraine CIC has been instrumental in helping many guests by providing English lessons at Upton Vale Baptist Church and social interaction at St Pauls Church in Paignton.
Financial and other support has come thanks to local charities including Torquay Rotary, Lions, WI and Coverdale Masons Lodge.
Hanna Shliukhtina, a Ukrainian who has stayed in Paignton, said: When a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine destroyed the lives of millions of Ukrainians, the people who came here found a safe and peaceful place to return to.
I came here with my ten-year-old daughter. We are grateful for all the help from the council, volunteers, hosts and all English people. When we feel safe, we can learn. We learned a lot about history, both European and our own. We have learned who is a true friend, who is an honorable man, and who cannot be trusted.
While my daughter is at school, I spend most of my time learning the English language and culture, working and trying to be as useful as possible. Like every Ukrainian, I am grateful for the opportunities given. I will treasure the memories of Great Britain, Torbay and the English people I met here, for the rest of my life.
We will all get warm feelings about this place in Ukraine. I firmly believe that the friendly and business relations that started here will be maintained for years and we will all share even more heartwarming stories.
Sources
2/ https://www.torbay.gov.uk/news/pr8847/
