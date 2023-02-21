The ASU Global Education Office sponsors over 200 passports for first-time students





Ronald J. Danielspresident of Johns Hopkins University, will visit Arizona State University to lecture at School of Civic and Economic Thought and LeadershipThe annual spring conference, this year entitled “Ideological Conformity on Campus and in American Society“, to be held on the Tempe campus this Friday and Saturday. Daniels will present the keynote address Intentional Pluralism: The Future of the University in American Democracy from 5 to 6:15 p.m. on Friday, February 24. President Daniels is the most prominent higher education leader to raise the alarm about the lack of serious civics education at most American colleges and universities. He was pleased that he agreed to join our conference discussion about civil discord and pluralism on campus, said Paul Carrese, founding director and professor at the School of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership.



Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels

Daniels is focused on strengthening the relationship between education and research and expanding student support and access to higher education. In his 2021 book “What do universities owe to democracy?Daniels discusses the vital but often overlooked role that institutions of higher education play in modern democracy. What Universities Owe to Democracy argues that all university and college graduates should take at least one rigorous course in American citizenship and the principles of liberal democracy, but also that our campuses should provide students with powerful discourse experiences. public and civil disputes on important issues. Carrese said. President Daniels’ keynote address will address what he calls ‘intentional pluralism’ as a mission of higher education that provides experiences for students to observe and participate in reasoned debate and disagreement on Americans’ divergent views on many topics political and social. Each year, the School of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership hosts an annual conference to invite distinguished scholars, writers, and speakers to gather each spring to discuss the theme of the school’s annual speaker series. The Civic and Economic School of Thought and Leadership always has a variety of views on The Civil Discourse Project, and our annual conferences are a concentrated showcase of intellectual diversity and civil strife. This year’s conference discussing whether there is a culture of censorship and conformity in higher education, and in American discourse more broadly, features distinguished and thoughtful speakers who will shed more light than heat even as they disagree about diagnosis and possible solutions to concerns. if colleges and universities are failing to promote robust inquiry and debate, Carrese said. Daniels will be one of several distinguished speakers attending the conference. The Washington Post’s Christine Emba will serve as a panelist on the “Feminism and Gender Orthodoxy” panel with Boston College professor Shep Melnick and Wall Street Journal columnist Abigail Shrier. The panel will debate feminism, sexuality and gender identity in America’s elite institutions. Manhattan Institute’s Heather Mac Donald will speak alongside Claremont McKenna Professor John Shields and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Professor John Dunn on the panel “Righting the Left-Leaning American Professoriate,” which will discuss the evidence (or lack of their) of discrimination. against conservatives in hiring, tenure, and promotion in academia. The conference takes place Friday morning, February 24, through the afternoon of Saturday, February 25, in the Ventana Ballroom, 241 Memorial Union, and is free and open to the public. Full agenda and RSVP details can be found here here. The Civic Discourse Project is co-sponsored by Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at ASU.

