



Trees and improved forest management are essential for both climate change adaptation and achieving the UK Government’s Net Zero target by 2050.

New online climate change hub centralizes information on forestry and climate change adaptation.

The Hub contains standard UK Forestry guidance and includes fact sheets, videos and case studies to ensure our forests are fit for the future The Climate Change Hub – which centralises the latest resources, information and guidance on climate change adaptation to support landowners, forest managers and forest practitioners in addressing climate change threats was launched by Defra, Forest Research, Scottish Forestry and the Welsh Government today (Monday 20 February). . The projected rate of climate change is unprecedented, from warmer summers to more frequent extreme conditions such as periods of drought and heavy rainfall events. Action is needed now to improve the sustainability of forests and woodlands and to protect the benefits they provide, including carbon sequestration. The Climate Change Centre, managed by Forest Research, centralizes and distills the latest information and UKFS (United Kingdom Forestry Standard) guidance on climate change adaptation to encourage the adoption of adaptive practice by forest and woodland owners and managers. It provides concise information about climate change risks, how to identify appropriate adaptation measures, and examples of how other managers are implementing adaptive practice. There is no single recommended approach to climate change adaptation, as each forest has different objectives and conditions. To enable managers to make informed decisions about their forests, the Climate Change Center also includes detailed step-by-step guidance through the decision-making process, including information about online tools available to support risk management and species selection. Forestry Minister Trudy Harrison said: Trees and tree management are an essential part of our plan to achieve Net Zero by 2050, and resources such as the Climate Change Center support the forest industry to make better, more informed and ultimately more sustainable decisions when it comes to tree planting and forest management. Forestry Commission Chief Executive Richard Stanford said: Climate change will affect our trees, timber and forests. We must ensure that our management practices ensure that they thrive for the long term to ensure that all the benefits they provide are maximized. Trees are a critical part of our efforts to tackle climate change; trees are the most efficient and cost-effective method of capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The Climate Change Center will allow all of us to see this critical information in one place for the first time, enabling land managers and foresters to make the best decisions for our planet about managing trees and forests. Forestrys Scotland Chief Executive Dave Signorini said: I’m excited to launch the new Climate Change Center – a one-stop shop for resources to protect forests and woodlands from the risks of climate change. Trees have an important role in climate change adaptation and resilience, providing habitats for wildlife, reducing flooding and absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and we want to help people understand how to achieve this. The new Climate Change Center will help empower the forestry sector here in Scotland to sustainably manage forests and woodlands to deliver benefits for our environment, economy and communities. The Welsh Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, said: This project will provide updated research and guidance that will help the forest sector and forest planners to plant and manage forest lands in a flexible way. It’s another key project that will help us in Wales meet our Net Zero commitments and I’m looking forward to seeing how it progresses. Forestland owners are encouraged to plant and manage more diverse and resilient forestlands of different ages and types in the face of climate change. To counter extreme weather hazards in the future, from severe storms to drought, forests and woodlands must have a wide range of trees of different ages, from saplings to saplings to vary the size of our trees. Larger, more mature trees are more susceptible to strong winds than younger trees, so encouraging the growth of trees of different ages helps strengthen their collective resilience. The Climate Change Center supports the government’s wider Net Zero strategy and follows through on commitments set out in the recently published Environmental Improvement Plan to improve our mitigation and adaptation to climate change. The Climate Change Center can be found online here.

The Climate Change Center is endorsed by the Forestry and Climate Change Partnership (https://forestryclimatechange.uk/), a cross-sectoral body that seeks to represent a collective view of the forestry and forestry sector on the climate adaptation of trees, forests and woodlands in England. It promotes measures that improve the adaptation of trees, forests and woodlands to climate change and related impacts. Members include ICF, Woodland Trust and Natural England.

