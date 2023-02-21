Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the launch of the PayNow-UPI Link (February 2023)





Honorable Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

Monetary Authority of Singapore Managing Director Ravi Menon

Dear guests I am very happy to join you virtually for the launch of real-time retail payment systems connectivity between Singapore’s PayNow and India’s UPI (Unified Payment Interface). The idea of ​​linking PayNow and UPI was first conceived in 2018, when Prime Minister Modi visited Singapore. Since then, our two central banks have been working hard on this. Digital connectivity was also a key topic discussed at the inaugural India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), which was held in New Delhi last September. So I am very happy that the PayNow-UPI link is now a reality. Cross-border retail payments and remittances between Singapore and India total over $1 billion annually. Over the years, we have progressively improved our cross-border payments connection. In 2018, Singapore’s NETS worked with India’s NPCI International Payments Limited to allow card and QR code payments between our two countries. Today, we’re taking retail payment connectivity one step further. The PayNow-UPI link will provide cheaper, faster and safer cross-border retail payments and remittances for both businesses and individuals, directly between bank accounts or e-wallets. It’s easy at your fingertips, paying using just your mobile phone number, your UPI ID or your Virtual Payment Address (VPA). The PayNow-UPI link is India’s first real-time cross-border payment systems link and Singapore’s second. It is also the first such link in the world to feature cloud-based infrastructure and participation from non-banking financial institutions. As we progressively add more users and use cases, the PayNow-UPI connection will grow in utility and contribute more to facilitating our commerce and our people-to-people connections. My heartiest congratulations to MAS and RBI, as well as the many different stakeholders – payment system operators, payment scheme owners, bankers’ associations, financial institutions – from both countries who have helped make the PayNow- UPI. I hope that this strong partnership between Singapore and India will continue to create innovative technology solutions and create more cross-border opportunities for our digital economies. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pmo.gov.sg/Newsroom/PM-Lee-Hsien-Loong-at-the-Launch-of-PayNow-UPI-Linkage-Feb-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos